Club Power Rankings [7/24/23]

Where teams stand after both PECs

Women’s Discussion

Not too much movement in the women’s division this week. Raleigh Phoenix take the toughest tumble, falling three spots after losing to DC Scandal by five in the PEC East final. They land just above New York BENT, who Phoenix beat by two in the semifinal of PEC East.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh Parcha rise to #13 after a semifinal showing at PEC East. They sit atop regional rival DC Grit after a one-point battle between the two in PEC East quarters went Parcha’s way.

Tabby Rosa fall out of the rankings after going 0-3 in PEC East pool play, losing by six to #22 Austin Vengeance.

They make way for Oakland LOL, who, for going undefeated at Select Flight West and getting a one-point win over San Diego Wildfire, debut at #23.

Men’s Discussion

Raleigh Ring of Fie and Boston Dig receive one-spot bumps after reaching the final of PEC East, with Ring taking the four point win.

Say what you want about Ring maybe missing players on Saturday for an AUDL game, beating Ring is beating Ring, and Cincinnati Omen move up to #15.

Tennessee Tanasi get the biggest bump for their performance at PEC East, notching a seven point win over Temper, beating Omen on universe in quarters, and playing Dig within three in the semifinal.

Strong – if shortened – runs at Boston Invite see Winnipeg General Strike and New England Scoop land at the back-end of the top 25, with General Strike debuting two spots higher thanks to both an undefeated showing and a two-point win over Scoop. Scoop notably was ahead by one over #20 Amherst Sprout before weather cancelled the rest of the tournament, but a lack of other results over top-tier opponents keep Scoop and General Strike holding up the rear for now.

Mixed Discussion