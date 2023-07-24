Club Power Rankings [7/24/23]

Where teams stand after both PECs
July 24, 2023 by Ultiworld in Rankings with 0 comments
Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.
Club Women's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Florida Tabby Rosa (20)
|1
|Denver Molly Brown
|-
|1
|2
|San Francisco Fury
|-
|2
|3
|Boston Brute Squad
|-
|3
|4
|Vancouver Traffic
|+1
|5
|5
|Washington DC Scandal
|+1
|6
|6
|San Diego Flipside
|+1
|7
|7
|Raleigh Phoenix
|-3
|4
|8
|New York BENT
|-
|8
|9
|Toronto 6ixers
|-
|9
|10
|Seattle Riot
|-
|10
|11
|San Francisco Nightlock
|-
|11
|12
|Portland Schwa
|-
|12
|13
|Pittsburgh Parcha
|+3
|16
|14
|Washington DC Grit
|-1
|13
|15
|Utah Dark Sky
|-1
|14
|16
|Chicago Nemesis
|-1
|15
|17
|Atlanta Ozone
|-
|17
|18
|Boston Siege
|-
|18
|19
|Quebec Iris
|-
|19
|20
|Philadelphia Flight
|+1
|21
|21
|Minneapolis Pop
|+1
|22
|22
|Austin Vengeance
|+1
|23
|23
|Oakland LOL
|-
|24
|Denver Small Batch
|-
|24
|25
|Northampton Starling
|-
|25
Women’s Discussion
- Not too much movement in the women’s division this week. Raleigh Phoenix take the toughest tumble, falling three spots after losing to DC Scandal by five in the PEC East final. They land just above New York BENT, who Phoenix beat by two in the semifinal of PEC East.
- On the other hand, Pittsburgh Parcha rise to #13 after a semifinal showing at PEC East. They sit atop regional rival DC Grit after a one-point battle between the two in PEC East quarters went Parcha’s way.
- Tabby Rosa fall out of the rankings after going 0-3 in PEC East pool play, losing by six to #22 Austin Vengeance.
- They make way for Oakland LOL, who, for going undefeated at Select Flight West and getting a one-point win over San Diego Wildfire, debut at #23.
Club Men's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Amherst TireBizFriz (20), Philadelphia Phantom (25)
|1
|New York PoNY
|-
|1
|2
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|-
|2
|3
|Portland Rhino Slam!
|-
|3
|4
|Denver Johnny Bravo
|-
|4
|5
|Raleigh Ring of Fire
|+1
|6
|6
|Chicago Machine
|-1
|5
|7
|Boston Dig
|+1
|8
|8
|Austin Doublewide
|-1
|7
|9
|San Francisco Revolver
|-
|9
|10
|Virginia Vault
|-
|10
|11
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|-
|11
|12
|SoCal Condors
|-
|12
|13
|Seattle Sockeye
|-
|13
|14
|Toronto GOAT
|-
|14
|15
|Cincinnati Omen
|+2
|17
|16
|Vancouver Furious George
|-1
|15
|17
|Raleigh-Durham United
|-1
|16
|18
|Tennessee Tanasi
|+6
|24
|19
|Pittsburgh Temper
|-1
|18
|20
|Amherst Sprout
|-1
|19
|21
|Madison Mad Men
|-
|21
|22
|Minneapolis Sub Zero
|-
|22
|23
|Winnipeg General Strike
|-
|24
|Eugene Dark Star
|-1
|23
|25
|New England Scoop
|-
Men’s Discussion
- Raleigh Ring of Fie and Boston Dig receive one-spot bumps after reaching the final of PEC East, with Ring taking the four point win.
- Say what you want about Ring maybe missing players on Saturday for an AUDL game, beating Ring is beating Ring, and Cincinnati Omen move up to #15.
- Tennessee Tanasi get the biggest bump for their performance at PEC East, notching a seven point win over Temper, beating Omen on universe in quarters, and playing Dig within three in the semifinal.
- Strong – if shortened – runs at Boston Invite see Winnipeg General Strike and New England Scoop land at the back-end of the top 25, with General Strike debuting two spots higher thanks to both an undefeated showing and a two-point win over Scoop. Scoop notably was ahead by one over #20 Amherst Sprout before weather cancelled the rest of the tournament, but a lack of other results over top-tier opponents keep Scoop and General Strike holding up the rear for now.
Club Mixed Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Dallas Public Enemy (22), Bay Area Sunshine (25)
|1
|New York XIST
|-
|1
|2
|Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust
|-
|2
|3
|Seattle Mixtape
|-
|3
|4
|Seattle BFG
|-
|4
|5
|Fort Collins shame.
|+1
|6
|6
|Vancouver Red Flag
|+1
|7
|7
|Madison NOISE
|+2
|9
|8
|San Francisco Mischief
|+2
|10
|9
|Arizona Lawless
|+9
|18
|10
|San Francisco Polar Bears
|+1
|11
|11
|Nashville ‘Shine
|+8
|19
|12
|Boston Sprocket
|+1
|13
|13
|Philadelphia AMP
|-8
|5
|14
|Ann Arbor Hybrid
|-6
|8
|15
|Boston Slow
|-1
|14
|16
|Chicago RAMP
|-
|17
|Atlanta Dirty Bird
|-2
|15
|18
|Huntsville Space Force
|-2
|16
|19
|Cleveland Crocs
|-
|20
|Durham Toro
|-3
|17
|21
|Kansas City United
|-1
|20
|22
|Denver Love Tractor
|-1
|21
|23
|Oregon Scorch
|-
|23
|24
|Wichita Impact
|-
|24
|25
|Washington DC Rally
|-13
|12
Mixed Discussion
- Wind, heat, whatever you want to blame it on, PEC East brought some wild results and thoroughly shook up the mixed rankings. Preseason top-5 team Philadelphia AMP slide all the way to #13 after an up-and-down TCT tournament. They made it to the final, but not before losing to #12 Sprocket and playing unranked Waterloo and previously unranked Chicago RAMP within two.
- Despite being up 7-5, AMP lost the PEC East final 9-8 to Nashville ‘Shine, who rise eight spots to #11. Their only loss of the tournament came to Ann Arbor Hybrid in the first round of pool play. Hybrid, despite a strong opening, slid in later rounds of play, losing by one to The Chad Larson Experience and again by one to AMP in the quarterfinal. Consequentially, they slide six spots to #14, just below AMP.
- Speaking of (R)AMP, Chicago Ramp slot into the top 25 at #16, picking up wins over #18 Huntsville Space Force and formerly ranked Dallas Public Enemy, who slide out of the rankings with losses to #20 Durham Toro and unranked Charlotte Storm.
- #19 Cleveland Crocs also get added to the rankings with a strong PEC East showing. They beat #25 DC Rally and Toro and played ‘Shine within two in the semis.
- After a lot of preseason hype, DC Rally barely cling on to the last spot in the top 25, solely due to a win over Space Force by two in pool play. But Rally found themselves on the outside looking in at bracket play due to point differential. Most damming – especially for their Mid Atlantic bid-earning hopes – they lost to unranked in-region competitors 14-9 in the ninth-place bracket, which would have set them up for another match against regional competition before games were cancelled due to rain.
- Finally, it might be odd to see the biggest jump, Arizona Lawless up nine spots to #9, for a team that didn’t play last weekend. But our writers agree, teams did not look sharp at PEC East and almost every squad took a bad loss. Western teams get a bump and East teams are on notice until we get more East-West connectivity.