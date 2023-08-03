Club Power Rankings [8/3/23]

Post-SFI East rankings make a mess of the back end of mixed

August 3, 2023 by in Rankings with 0 comments

Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.

Club Women's Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 - 11
12 - 12
13 - 13
14 - 14
15 - 15
16 - 16
17 - 17
18 +1 19
19 +1 20
20 +2 22
21 +4 25
22 +1 23
23 +1 24
24 -6 18
25 -4 21

Women’s Discussion

  • The only movement in women’s comes at the back end of our Top 25.
  • Coming in as the overall no. 1 seed, Boston Siege had high expectations for SFI East, and almost met them. They handily dealt with all comers until the final, when Northampton Starling, despite starting in a 3-0 hole, came soaring back to take the tournament win 14-12. As a result, Starling move up four spots while Siege slide back six.
  • Minneapolis Pop was one of Siege’s victims at the earlier PEC East, and fall four spots to stay behind Siege and hang onto the last spot in the Top 25.
Club Men's Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: New England Scoop (25)
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 - 11
12 - 12
13 - 13
14 +1 15
15 +1 16
16 +1 17
17 +1 18
18 -
19 -5 14
20 -1 19
21 -1 20
22 -1 21
23 -1 22
24 -1 23
25 -1 24

Men’s Discussion

  • All movement comes as a result of Ottawa Phoenix topping their countrymen and tournament one seed Toronto GOAT on universe of the SFI East semifinal and taking the tournament crown by the same 14-13 scoreline. Phoenix debut at #18, while GOAT drop five spots to #19.
Club Mixed Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: Washington DC Rally (25)
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 +1 7
7 +1 8
8 +1 9
9 +1 10
10 +1 11
11 +1 12
12 +1 13
13 +1 14
14 +5 19
15 -9 6
16 -1 15
17 - 17
18 - 18
19 +4 23
20 +4 24
21 -
22 -6 16
23 -3 20
24 -3 21
25 -3 22

Mixed Discussion

  • The conclusion from our writers’ deliberation is that the whole back end of mixed is a mess and there’s no “right” answer. All are buoyed by wins over ranked teams and dragged down by losses to unranked teams. Denver Love Tractor hang onto the #25 spot by a thread over other teams like Rally, MOONDOG, Sunshine, and Public Enemy, who were also in contention. That said, let’s start with the newest additions.
  • Denver Flight Club make their debut at #21, courtesy of a finals appearance at SFI East and wins over MOONDOG, Waterloo and Classy at the same tournament. They’ve hovered just outside the rankings for a while now, with split results against Oregon Scorch and Mile High Trash and a one-point win over Wichita Impact earlier in the season.
  • Said Scorch and Impact receive the benefit of Flight Club’s success and each rise four places.
  • The other finalist at SFI East and tournament winners, Cleveland Crocs, are similarly rewarded for their results, rising to #19 above the tournament one seed Vancouver Red Flag whom they beat in the semifinal. As the only 2022 Nationals attendees at SFI East, Red Flag were heavy favorites, and their loss drops them nine spots, the furthest in any division this week.
  • Chicago RAMP joined the Top 25 club last week thanks to a semifinals showing at PEC East, where they beat Space Force and Toro and lost to AMP by just two. But split results with Kansas City United and one point losses to unranked Classy and Waterloo send them back down the rankings to #22.
  • Despite being inactive, #23 Toro are connected to RAMP via an earlier season loss and slide down the rankings, while KCU’s SFI East losses to Crocs and MOONDOG in addition to a split with RAMP land them at #24.
  1. Ultiworld
    Avatar

    Ultiworld is the premier news media site dedicated to the sport of ultimate. This article includes the work of a number of our staff or contributors that have been identified within the piece.

TAGGED: , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Club Power Rankings [8/3/23]"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: US Open Mailbag
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: US Open Preview, AUDL Wild Card Recap
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Fawkes vs. SaLT (Masters Mixed Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Traffic vs. Molly Brown (Women’s Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now

    Follow @UltiworldDeals on Twitter