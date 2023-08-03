Club Power Rankings [8/3/23]

Post-SFI East rankings make a mess of the back end of mixed

Women’s Discussion

The only movement in women’s comes at the back end of our Top 25.

Coming in as the overall no. 1 seed, Boston Siege had high expectations for SFI East, and almost met them. They handily dealt with all comers until the final, when Northampton Starling, despite starting in a 3-0 hole, came soaring back to take the tournament win 14-12. As a result, Starling move up four spots while Siege slide back six.

Minneapolis Pop was one of Siege’s victims at the earlier PEC East, and fall four spots to stay behind Siege and hang onto the last spot in the Top 25.

Men’s Discussion

All movement comes as a result of Ottawa Phoenix topping their countrymen and tournament one seed Toronto GOAT on universe of the SFI East semifinal and taking the tournament crown by the same 14-13 scoreline. Phoenix debut at #18, while GOAT drop five spots to #19.

Mixed Discussion