Club Power Rankings [8/3/23]

Post-SFI East rankings make a mess of the back end of mixed
August 3, 2023 by Ultiworld in Rankings with 0 comments
Club Women's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Denver Molly Brown
|-
|1
|2
|San Francisco Fury
|-
|2
|3
|Boston Brute Squad
|-
|3
|4
|Vancouver Traffic
|-
|4
|5
|Washington DC Scandal
|-
|5
|6
|San Diego Flipside
|-
|6
|7
|Raleigh Phoenix
|-
|7
|8
|New York BENT
|-
|8
|9
|Toronto 6ixers
|-
|9
|10
|Seattle Riot
|-
|10
|11
|San Francisco Nightlock
|-
|11
|12
|Portland Schwa
|-
|12
|13
|Pittsburgh Parcha
|-
|13
|14
|Washington DC Grit
|-
|14
|15
|Utah Dark Sky
|-
|15
|16
|Chicago Nemesis
|-
|16
|17
|Atlanta Ozone
|-
|17
|18
|Quebec Iris
|+1
|19
|19
|Philadelphia Flight
|+1
|20
|20
|Austin Vengeance
|+2
|22
|21
|Northampton Starling
|+4
|25
|22
|Oakland LOL
|+1
|23
|23
|Denver Small Batch
|+1
|24
|24
|Boston Siege
|-6
|18
|25
|Minneapolis Pop
|-4
|21
Women’s Discussion
- The only movement in women’s comes at the back end of our Top 25.
- Coming in as the overall no. 1 seed, Boston Siege had high expectations for SFI East, and almost met them. They handily dealt with all comers until the final, when Northampton Starling, despite starting in a 3-0 hole, came soaring back to take the tournament win 14-12. As a result, Starling move up four spots while Siege slide back six.
- Minneapolis Pop was one of Siege’s victims at the earlier PEC East, and fall four spots to stay behind Siege and hang onto the last spot in the Top 25.
Club Men's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: New England Scoop (25)
|1
|New York PoNY
|-
|1
|2
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|-
|2
|3
|Portland Rhino Slam!
|-
|3
|4
|Denver Johnny Bravo
|-
|4
|5
|Raleigh Ring of Fire
|-
|5
|6
|Chicago Machine
|-
|6
|7
|Boston Dig
|-
|7
|8
|Austin Doublewide
|-
|8
|9
|San Francisco Revolver
|-
|9
|10
|Virginia Vault
|-
|10
|11
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|-
|11
|12
|SoCal Condors
|-
|12
|13
|Seattle Sockeye
|-
|13
|14
|Cincinnati Omen
|+1
|15
|15
|Vancouver Furious George
|+1
|16
|16
|Raleigh-Durham United
|+1
|17
|17
|Tennessee Tanasi
|+1
|18
|18
|Ottawa Phoenix
|-
|19
|Toronto GOAT
|-5
|14
|20
|Pittsburgh Temper
|-1
|19
|21
|Amherst Sprout
|-1
|20
|22
|Madison Mad Men
|-1
|21
|23
|Minneapolis Sub Zero
|-1
|22
|24
|Winnipeg General Strike
|-1
|23
|25
|Eugene Dark Star
|-1
|24
Men’s Discussion
- All movement comes as a result of Ottawa Phoenix topping their countrymen and tournament one seed Toronto GOAT on universe of the SFI East semifinal and taking the tournament crown by the same 14-13 scoreline. Phoenix debut at #18, while GOAT drop five spots to #19.
Club Mixed Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Washington DC Rally (25)
|1
|New York XIST
|-
|1
|2
|Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust
|-
|2
|3
|Seattle Mixtape
|-
|3
|4
|Seattle BFG
|-
|4
|5
|Fort Collins shame.
|-
|5
|6
|Madison NOISE
|+1
|7
|7
|San Francisco Mischief
|+1
|8
|8
|Arizona Lawless
|+1
|9
|9
|San Francisco Polar Bears
|+1
|10
|10
|Nashville ‘Shine
|+1
|11
|11
|Boston Sprocket
|+1
|12
|12
|Philadelphia AMP
|+1
|13
|13
|Ann Arbor Hybrid
|+1
|14
|14
|Cleveland Crocs
|+5
|19
|15
|Vancouver Red Flag
|-9
|6
|16
|Boston Slow
|-1
|15
|17
|Atlanta Dirty Bird
|-
|17
|18
|Huntsville Space Force
|-
|18
|19
|Oregon Scorch
|+4
|23
|20
|Wichita Impact
|+4
|24
|21
|Denver Flight Club
|-
|22
|Chicago RAMP
|-6
|16
|23
|Durham Toro
|-3
|20
|24
|Kansas City United
|-3
|21
|25
|Denver Love Tractor
|-3
|22
Mixed Discussion
- The conclusion from our writers’ deliberation is that the whole back end of mixed is a mess and there’s no “right” answer. All are buoyed by wins over ranked teams and dragged down by losses to unranked teams. Denver Love Tractor hang onto the #25 spot by a thread over other teams like Rally, MOONDOG, Sunshine, and Public Enemy, who were also in contention. That said, let’s start with the newest additions.
- Denver Flight Club make their debut at #21, courtesy of a finals appearance at SFI East and wins over MOONDOG, Waterloo and Classy at the same tournament. They’ve hovered just outside the rankings for a while now, with split results against Oregon Scorch and Mile High Trash and a one-point win over Wichita Impact earlier in the season.
- Said Scorch and Impact receive the benefit of Flight Club’s success and each rise four places.
- The other finalist at SFI East and tournament winners, Cleveland Crocs, are similarly rewarded for their results, rising to #19 above the tournament one seed Vancouver Red Flag whom they beat in the semifinal. As the only 2022 Nationals attendees at SFI East, Red Flag were heavy favorites, and their loss drops them nine spots, the furthest in any division this week.
- Chicago RAMP joined the Top 25 club last week thanks to a semifinals showing at PEC East, where they beat Space Force and Toro and lost to AMP by just two. But split results with Kansas City United and one point losses to unranked Classy and Waterloo send them back down the rankings to #22.
- Despite being inactive, #23 Toro are connected to RAMP via an earlier season loss and slide down the rankings, while KCU’s SFI East losses to Crocs and MOONDOG in addition to a split with RAMP land them at #24.