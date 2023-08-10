Club Power Rankings [8/10/23]

US Open gave greater insight into the pecking order among top teams

Women’s Discussion

There’s a new #1 in the women’s division! In addition to tearing through all comers at US Open, Washington DC Scandal beat San Francisco Fury not once, but twice, including in the final where Scandal took a dominant 8-2 halftime lead.

Denver Molly Brown, the former #1, slide down to #4 after a disappointing quarterfinal exit at the hands of an ascendant Brute Squad.

All other movement is the result of Vancouver Traffic’s performance. After a fantastic PEC West showing where they split results with Molly Brown, all eyes were on Traffic to see if their strong results would continue. Their early tournament losses to Scandal and Brute Squad aren’t too damning, given the two team’s aforementioned excellence, but the final straw was a 14-11 loss to Portland Schwa in the ninth place pool. Traffic slide back six spots to #10 while Schwa are rewarded with a #9 ranking.

Men’s Discussion

The US Open final between New York PoNY and Washington DC Truck Stop affirmed our preseason #1 and #2 picks, but joining them in the top 3 are Chicago Machine. Machine seem to have shrugged off their day two struggles from 2022, beating Boston DiG on universe in quarterfinals and holding an 8-5 halftime lead on PoNY in semis before succumbing 15-13. Machine then beat reigning champs Johnny Bravo 15-13 in the third place game and subsequently rise above them in the rankings, a nice bit of revenge after Bravo knocked them out of title contention in the 2022 Nationals quarterfinal.

In contrast to our early season picks, Rhino Slam! had a weaker than expected US Open, falling to the second seed in their pool, DiG, in pool play, Bravo in quarterfinals, and San Francisco Revolver in the fifth place game. Their only wins on the weekend came against international teams, and they drop five spots in our rankings.

Revolver, meanwhile, seem to be returning to form. Though their loss against Truck Stop wasn’t close – 15-8 – their only other loss at US Open was at the hands of PoNY, while they picked up wins against DiG and Rhino. Only losing to finalists certainly isn’t a bad result, and they move up three spots to #6.

Honorary shoutout to New England Scoops, who were in contention for the last spot in the Top 25 after winning Vacationland, but a head-to-head loss against General Strike keep them just outside.

Mixed Discussion