Club Power Rankings [8/14/23]

Some small adjustments in the Top 25 after just a few teams took the field this past weekend

Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.

Women’s Discussion

The back-end of the Women’s Division Top 25 were in action this past weekend, attempting to get 10 sanctioned games in through a couple round robins.

#19 Austin Vengeance move up a spot after letting up just two total goals against Houston Inferno and Austin Firewheel at Bat City Bash.

Boston Siege, Northampton Starling, and Québec Iris played a bevy of games against each other at Log Jam. No team emerged undefeated, but Starling finished with the best record, going 3-1 with a victory over Siege and a 2-1 record against Iris. Nonetheless, Starling remain at #21, for their one loss to Iris was by five goals, enough to drag their plus/minus at the tournament down to 0.

Iris finished Log Jam 2-3, splitting a pair of games with Siege in addition to going 1-2 against Starling. Their victory over Siege, 13-7, was more impressive than Siege’s own one-point victory over Iris, and keeps them above #23 Siege, though Iris still fall four spots to #22.

For their one-point win over Iris, Siege are awarded one ranking bump.

Men’s Discussion

No action for the Men’s Division Top 25 means no rankings changes.

Mixed Discussion