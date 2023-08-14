Club Power Rankings [8/14/23]

Some small adjustments in the Top 25 after just a few teams took the field this past weekend
August 14, 2023 by Ultiworld in Rankings with 0 comments
Club Women's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Washington DC Scandal
|-
|1
|2
|San Francisco Fury
|-
|2
|3
|Boston Brute Squad
|-
|3
|4
|Denver Molly Brown
|-
|4
|5
|San Diego Flipside
|-
|5
|6
|Raleigh Phoenix
|-
|6
|7
|New York BENT
|-
|7
|8
|Toronto 6ixers
|-
|8
|9
|Portland Schwa
|-
|9
|10
|Vancouver Traffic
|-
|10
|11
|Seattle Riot
|-
|11
|12
|San Francisco Nightlock
|-
|12
|13
|Pittsburgh Parcha
|-
|13
|14
|Washington DC Grit
|-
|14
|15
|Utah Dark Sky
|-
|15
|16
|Chicago Nemesis
|-
|16
|17
|Atlanta Ozone
|-
|17
|18
|Philadelphia Flight
|+1
|19
|19
|Austin Vengeance
|+1
|20
|20
|Oakland LOL
|+2
|22
|21
|Northampton Starling
|-
|21
|22
|Quebec Iris
|-4
|18
|23
|Boston Siege
|+1
|24
|24
|Denver Small Batch
|-1
|23
|25
|Minneapolis Pop
|-
|25
Women’s Discussion
- The back-end of the Women’s Division Top 25 were in action this past weekend, attempting to get 10 sanctioned games in through a couple round robins.
- #19 Austin Vengeance move up a spot after letting up just two total goals against Houston Inferno and Austin Firewheel at Bat City Bash.
- Boston Siege, Northampton Starling, and Québec Iris played a bevy of games against each other at Log Jam. No team emerged undefeated, but Starling finished with the best record, going 3-1 with a victory over Siege and a 2-1 record against Iris. Nonetheless, Starling remain at #21, for their one loss to Iris was by five goals, enough to drag their plus/minus at the tournament down to 0.
- Iris finished Log Jam 2-3, splitting a pair of games with Siege in addition to going 1-2 against Starling. Their victory over Siege, 13-7, was more impressive than Siege’s own one-point victory over Iris, and keeps them above #23 Siege, though Iris still fall four spots to #22.
- For their one-point win over Iris, Siege are awarded one ranking bump.
Club Men's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|New York PoNY
|-
|1
|2
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|-
|2
|3
|Chicago Machine
|-
|3
|4
|Denver Johnny Bravo
|-
|4
|5
|Raleigh Ring of Fire
|-
|5
|6
|San Francisco Revolver
|-
|6
|7
|Boston Dig
|-
|7
|8
|Portland Rhino Slam!
|-
|8
|9
|Austin Doublewide
|-
|9
|10
|Virginia Vault
|-
|10
|11
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|-
|11
|12
|SoCal Condors
|-
|12
|13
|Seattle Sockeye
|-
|13
|14
|Cincinnati Omen
|-
|14
|15
|Vancouver Furious George
|-
|15
|16
|Raleigh-Durham United
|-
|16
|17
|Tennessee Tanasi
|-
|17
|18
|Ottawa Phoenix
|-
|18
|19
|Toronto GOAT
|-
|19
|20
|Pittsburgh Temper
|-
|20
|21
|Amherst Sprout
|-
|21
|22
|Madison Mad Men
|-
|22
|23
|Minneapolis Sub Zero
|-
|23
|24
|Winnipeg General Strike
|-
|24
|25
|Eugene Dark Star
|-
|25
Men’s Discussion
- No action for the Men’s Division Top 25 means no rankings changes.
Club Mixed Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Philadelphia AMP
|-
|1
|2
|Fort Collins shame.
|-
|2
|3
|Seattle BFG
|-
|3
|4
|Madison NOISE
|-
|4
|5
|New York XIST
|-
|5
|6
|Seattle Mixtape
|-
|6
|7
|San Francisco Mischief
|-
|7
|8
|Arizona Lawless
|-
|8
|9
|San Francisco Polar Bears
|-
|9
|10
|Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust
|-
|10
|11
|Nashville ‘Shine
|-
|11
|12
|Boston Sprocket
|-
|12
|13
|Ann Arbor Hybrid
|-
|13
|14
|Cleveland Crocs
|-
|14
|15
|Vancouver Red Flag
|-
|15
|16
|Boston Slow
|-
|16
|17
|Atlanta Dirty Bird
|-
|17
|18
|Huntsville Space Force
|-
|18
|19
|Oregon Scorch
|-
|19
|20
|Wichita Impact
|-
|20
|21
|Denver Flight Club
|-
|21
|22
|Chicago RAMP
|-
|22
|23
|Durham Toro
|-
|23
|24
|Kansas City United
|-
|24
|25
|Denver Love Tractor
|-
|25
Mixed Discussion
- Only one team in our Mixed Division Top 25 was in action this past week: Atlanta Dirty Bird. They won HoDown Showdown 2023 comfortably over unranked competition, with their closet game coming in the final, a 13-10 victory over Roma Ultima. One could knock them for the close score, but Dirty Bird were missing key players like Paul Lally and Patrick Dougherty. Congrats to Dirty Bird on the win, but the lack of Top 25 competition keep them at #17.