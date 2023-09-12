Club Power Rankings [9/12/23]

Many top teams received byes to Regionals this year, but Sectionals still provided plenty of shakeups to our Top 25!

Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.

Women’s Discussion

As befits Sectionals weekend, quite a few teams receive bumps for winning their section. #18 Oakland LOL won NorCal and only allowed two points in two games played, #19 Northampton Starling beat #20 Quebec Iris 11-9 to win the West New England Section, #21 Boston Siege took down East New England, #22 San Diego Wildfire won SoCal, Seattle END enter the rankings at #23 after upsetting formerly ranked Seattle Underground to take Washington Sectionals, and Utah Dark Sky return to the rankings at #25 after winning Big Sky.

San Diego make the largest jump of the week, three spots to #22, as they enter Regionals with a sterling 15-1 record. Their only loss was a universe point final against #18 LOL at SFI West that looks better with time, and Wildfire also hold two wins over #25 Dark Sky from Ski Town Classic.

#23 Seattle END enter the rankings with their first win of the season over a Top 25 team in Seattle Underground. Veterans, including Hana Kawai, Nora Landri, and Lindsey Wilson, plus young talent like U24’s Laura To and Seattle Tempest’s Drea Baroma helped power END to a 14-8 win in the Washington Sectional final, completely flipping the script on an 11-2 loss END took against Underground at Summer Solstice back in June.

Even the one drop on the week, #24 Florida Tabby Rosa, still won their section. Their slide is more due to secondary effects: with Austin Vengeance falling out of the rankings, Tabby Rosa’s 13-7 loss to Austin at PEC East looks less rosy, as does arguably their best win of the season coming against the now unranked Seattle Underground.

Both Austin Vengeance and Seattle Underground fall out of the rankings after suffering upsets at Texas and Washington Sectionals. They each came in as the overall no.1 seed, but Vengeance took one-point losses in both pool play and semis to finish third in the section, while Underground were beat 14-8 by new #23 Seattle END to finish second.

Men’s Discussion

Welcome St. Louis STL Lounar to the rankings! They enter at #25 after winning West Plains Sectionals and hold a win over Minneapolis Mallard from the final of Cooler Classic 34, plus boast an 18-0 record.

When one team enters, another must leave. Though rain cancelled the last day of Men’s Founders Sectionals, and despite making the bracket with a 4-0 record, former #25 Garden State Ultimate fall out of the Top 25 after beating Sparta Helots, who are ranked 81st by USAU, by just two points.

What makes STL Lounar’s prior win over Minneapolis Mallard compelling? Mallard may have taken second at Northwest Plain Sectionals to #18 Winnipeg General Strike, but to reach the final Mallard had to go through #14 Minneapolis Sub Zero and managed to do so, chilling Sub Zero on universe to take the win. No need to press the panic button, but Sub drop two spots as a result.

Mixed Discussion

Bay Area Sunshine enter the rankings at #21 after taking down NorCal Sectionals over #12 San Francisco Mischief! They’d been hovering around the bubble with a close loss to #20 Montana MOONDOG and wins over Kansas City United and Denver Mile High Trash at Fruit Bowl, but break through with a statement 14-11 win over a ranked team, helped in part by recent addition Walker Frankenberg. Mischief feel the sting and slide two spots.

While #24 Chicago RAMP and #25 Oregon Scorch both won their Sections and only slide in the rankings as a result of Sunshine’s addition, #23 Atlanta Dirty Bird receive a extra ding for a second-place finish at East Coast Sectionals. A 15-11 loss to #18 Nashville ‘Shine isn’t a terrible result, but the loss came in the semifinal. Despite entering as the overall no.2 seed, Dirty Bird found themselves on the same side of the bracket as no.1 seed ‘Shine after losing to Atlanta Crown Peach 11-8 in pool play. Dirty Bird went on to avenge this loss 15-8 in the second place semifinal, but this marks Dirty Bird’s first loss to an unranked team in 2023.