D-I College Championships 2024: Opening Statements

Assessing each team's first opportunity to address the jury of their peers

May 25, 2024 by , and in News with 0 comments
Alicia Brolly runs through the Victoria tunnel at the 2024 D-I College Championships. Photo: Rudy Desort – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

As the saying goes, teams don’t get second chances to make first impressions. With lightning canceling the final three rounds of pool play, the thirty-two teams who did get a chance to play had just one game to tell their story. While there is still much to be litigated, deliberated, and decided, we’ll take a look at the opening statements made today.

Men’s Division

Alabama Huntsville Nightmares

No team has more instantaneous scoreability than the Nightmares with their deep throwing bag and out-of-this-world aerial dominance to come down with deep hucks on both sides of the disc. They couldn’t pull off the win against Texas, but they still looked good doing it.

Brown Brownian Motion

D-I College Championships 2024: Opening Statements is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

  2. Alex Rubin
    Alex Rubin

    Alex Rubin started writing for Ultiworld in 2018. He is a graduate of Northwestern University where he played for four years. After a stint in Los Angeles coaching high school and college teams, they moved to Chicago to experience real seasons and eat deep dish pizza. You can reach Alex through e-mail ([email protected]) or Twitter (@arubes14).

  3. Grace Conerly
    Grace Conerly

    Grace has played frisbee for 9+ years. She's won some stuff and lost some stuff at various levels. Her most notable accomplishment is winning Triangle Ultimate’s indoor recreational winter league, 2019.

TAGGED: , , ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "D-I College Championships 2024: Opening Statements"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • D-I College Championships 2024: Opening Statements
    Subscriber article
  • D-I College Championships 2024: Friday’s Weather Report
    Subscriber article
  • [All-Access] Texas vs. Alabama-Huntsville (Men’s Pool Play)
    Video for all-access subscribers
  • Showcase: North Carolina vs. Brown (Men’s Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now