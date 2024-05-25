D-I College Championships 2024: Opening Statements

Assessing each team's first opportunity to address the jury of their peers

As the saying goes, teams don’t get second chances to make first impressions. With lightning canceling the final three rounds of pool play, the thirty-two teams who did get a chance to play had just one game to tell their story. While there is still much to be litigated, deliberated, and decided, we’ll take a look at the opening statements made today.

Men’s Division

Alabama Huntsville Nightmares

No team has more instantaneous scoreability than the Nightmares with their deep throwing bag and out-of-this-world aerial dominance to come down with deep hucks on both sides of the disc. They couldn’t pull off the win against Texas, but they still looked good doing it.

Brown Brownian Motion