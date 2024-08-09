Club Power Rankings [8/9/24]

Some shakeups after the biggest TCT event yet, the US Open

Women’s Discussion

All movement this week was the result of the US Open, which saw #1 Fury take the tournament in dominant fashion. Co-finalists Scandal remain at #2, above a Molly Brown team they beat in semis.

Semifinalists Brute Squad swap spots with Phoenix after a head-to-head quarters win. Phoenix’s subsequent loss to Flipside – plus Flip’s fifth-place win over BENT – pull the San Diegans up into the top five.

Schwa’s back-to-back 15-8 losses are a big enough blemish to drop the Portland squad a spot.

Despite posting losing records, Nightlock and Starling each rise two rankings over inactive clubs due to some close losses and wins over Team Mexico.

Men’s Discussion

Rhino Slam!’s run to the US Open final puts them just shy of another Truck Stop-victim, Machine.

A team who’s not (yet) a victim of Truck Stop? PoNY. They vault into the top 5 above Revolver, who New York beat to claim seventh at the tournament.

DiG find themselves in a bit of a hole after not-close losses to Ring, Rhino, and Truck, a tough downturn from an impressive PEC East.

Mixed Discussion

Hybrid took US Open, but BFG take #1 after the pair split games on the weekend in Seattle’s first loss of the season.

shame. and Mixtape are feeling the sting of some bad losses that saw both teams miss out on deep bracket runs. shame. settle behind XIST after a match in the fifth-place final went XIST’s way, while Mixtape fall two lower than Slow, who claimed the head-to-head to finish out the tournament.

In addition to playing Hybrid to universe, Lawless nabbed a win over XIST, enough for a slight bump over a Space Force team yet to beat a top-10 squad.

UNION’s SFI East win over Toro keeps them in the top 25, but losses to unranked teams are looking worse as the season heats up.

Similar to UNION, Public Enemy are buoyed into the rankings thanks to a win over #5 Disco Club at Texas 2 Finger.

Burlington Big Rig enter the top 25 in their first year off the back of dominant tournament victories that see them sport just a single loss on the season and in bid-earning range.

