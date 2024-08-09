Club Power Rankings [8/9/24]

Some shakeups after the biggest TCT event yet, the US Open
Club Women's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|San Francisco Fury
|+2
|3
|2
|Washington DC Scandal
|-
|2
|3
|Denver Molly Brown
|-2
|1
|4
|Boston Brute Squad
|+1
|5
|5
|San Diego Flipside
|+3
|8
|6
|Raleigh Phoenix
|-2
|4
|7
|Toronto 6ixers
|-1
|6
|8
|New York BENT
|-1
|7
|9
|Quebec Iris
|+1
|10
|10
|Portland Schwa
|-1
|9
|11
|Utah Dark Sky
|-
|11
|12
|Vancouver Traffic
|-
|12
|13
|Seattle Riot
|-
|13
|14
|Pittsburgh Parcha
|-
|14
|15
|Washington DC Grit
|-
|15
|16
|Chicago Nemesis
|-
|16
|17
|San Francisco Nightlock
|+2
|19
|18
|Oakland LOL
|-1
|17
|19
|San Diego Wildfire
|-1
|18
|20
|Northampton Starling
|+2
|22
|21
|Seattle Underground
|-1
|20
|22
|Minneapolis Pop
|-1
|21
|23
|Austin Vengeance
|-
|23
|24
|Colorado Kelp
|-
|24
|25
|Denver Small Batch
|-
|25
Women’s Discussion
- All movement this week was the result of the US Open, which saw #1 Fury take the tournament in dominant fashion. Co-finalists Scandal remain at #2, above a Molly Brown team they beat in semis.
- Semifinalists Brute Squad swap spots with Phoenix after a head-to-head quarters win. Phoenix’s subsequent loss to Flipside – plus Flip’s fifth-place win over BENT – pull the San Diegans up into the top five.
- Schwa’s back-to-back 15-8 losses are a big enough blemish to drop the Portland squad a spot.
- Despite posting losing records, Nightlock and Starling each rise two rankings over inactive clubs due to some close losses and wins over Team Mexico.
Club Men's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|-
|1
|2
|Chicago Machine
|-
|2
|3
|Portland Rhino Slam!
|+2
|5
|4
|Denver Johnny Bravo
|-1
|3
|5
|New York PoNY
|+6
|11
|6
|San Francisco Revolver
|-
|6
|7
|Raleigh Ring of Fire
|-
|7
|8
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|-
|8
|9
|Boston DiG
|-5
|4
|10
|Austin Doublewide
|-1
|9
|11
|Virginia Vault
|-1
|10
|12
|Toronto GOAT
|-
|12
|13
|Seattle Sockeye
|-
|13
|14
|SoCal Condors
|-
|14
|15
|Raleigh-Durham United
|-
|15
|16
|Minneapolis Sub Zero
|-
|16
|17
|New York Blueprint
|-
|17
|18
|Eugene Dark Star
|-
|18
|19
|Vancouver Furious George
|-
|19
|20
|Chapel Hill Cash Crop 2
|-
|20
|21
|Ottawa Phoenix
|-
|21
|22
|Amherst Sprout
|-
|22
|23
|New Jersey Garden State Ultimate
|-
|23
|24
|Salt Lake Shrimp
|-
|24
|25
|Golden Fungi
|-
|25
Men’s Discussion
- Rhino Slam!’s run to the US Open final puts them just shy of another Truck Stop-victim, Machine.
- A team who’s not (yet) a victim of Truck Stop? PoNY. They vault into the top 5 above Revolver, who New York beat to claim seventh at the tournament.
- DiG find themselves in a bit of a hole after not-close losses to Ring, Rhino, and Truck, a tough downturn from an impressive PEC East.
Club Mixed Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Oregon Scorch (24), Charlotte Storm (25)
|1
|Seattle BFG
|+1
|2
|2
|Ann Arbor Hybrid
|+6
|8
|3
|Vancouver Red Flag
|-
|3
|4
|Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust
|-
|4
|5
|Austin Disco Club
|-
|5
|6
|Philadelphia AMP
|-
|6
|7
|San Francisco Mischief
|-
|7
|8
|New York XIST
|+1
|9
|9
|Fort Collins shame.
|-8
|1
|10
|Madison NOISE
|-
|10
|11
|Washington DC Rally
|+1
|12
|12
|Arizona Lawless
|+2
|14
|13
|Huntsville Space Force
|-
|13
|14
|Boston Slow
|+1
|15
|15
|Sacramento Tower
|+1
|16
|16
|Seattle Mixtape
|-5
|11
|17
|Durham Toro
|-
|17
|18
|Boston Sprocket
|-
|18
|19
|Nashville ‘Shine
|-
|19
|20
|Montana MOONDOG
|-
|20
|21
|Huntsville Pyro
|+1
|22
|22
|Bay Area Sunshine
|+1
|23
|23
|Toronto Union
|-2
|21
|24
|Burlington Big Rig
|-
|25
|Dallas Public Enemy
|-
Mixed Discussion
- Hybrid took US Open, but BFG take #1 after the pair split games on the weekend in Seattle’s first loss of the season.
- shame. and Mixtape are feeling the sting of some bad losses that saw both teams miss out on deep bracket runs. shame. settle behind XIST after a match in the fifth-place final went XIST’s way, while Mixtape fall two lower than Slow, who claimed the head-to-head to finish out the tournament.
- In addition to playing Hybrid to universe, Lawless nabbed a win over XIST, enough for a slight bump over a Space Force team yet to beat a top-10 squad.
- UNION’s SFI East win over Toro keeps them in the top 25, but losses to unranked teams are looking worse as the season heats up.
- Similar to UNION, Public Enemy are buoyed into the rankings thanks to a win over #5 Disco Club at Texas 2 Finger.
- Burlington Big Rig enter the top 25 in their first year off the back of dominant tournament victories that see them sport just a single loss on the season and in bid-earning range.
