Club Power Rankings [8/23/24]

Top teams maintain their ranks, but almost everything else gets flipped around after some surprising Elite-Select Challenge results

Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.

Women’s Discussion

Riot, Parcha, Nightlock, and Pop all ascend multiple spots thanks to strong performances at ESC, with the first three all reaching semis. Riot claim top honors in the group off the back of their tournament victory, slotting in above their vanquished foes, Toronto 6ixers. Parcha narrowly nab the last top ten spot due to their equally-narrow universe win over Nightlock in the third-place game.

On the other side of those wins, Schwa, Iris and Dark Sky all drop spots after ESC. Schwa posted just one loss, and on universe point at that, but accordingly fall behind the victors (Nightlock), while Iris’ loss to Grit and Dark Sky’s losses to Pop and Flight are the biggest weights dragging down their rankings.

Flight soar into the back-end of the rankings, dispatching a Small Batch squad they demolished 12-4.

Men’s Discussion

Sockeye ascend into the top ten with an undefeated tournament victory, trailed closely by their final partner Doublewide and semis match Furious. The Vancouver squad can’t be too mad though, with the one blemish masked by wins over Chain Lightning and a surging Mallard.

Quacking of Mallard, their pickup of Ryan Osgar did wonders for their ranking, as their resulting fourth-place ESC finish slots them into the top 25. Mad Men didn’t have quite the same glow-up, but their Cooler Classic win was enough to knock out Temper both at the tournament and in our rankings, opening up a spot at #25.

Things aren’t looking as good for Chain, Vault, and Blueprint, especially with the latter two currently on the outside looking in at the bid picture. All three posted 1-2 pool play records at ESC, with Chain dropping a shocker against #20 Garden State in the first round. Between the three, the only win against a ranked team was Chain’s ninth-place victory over #19 Sprout.

Mixed Discussion

Sprocket made the ESC final but Mixtape take home a spot inside the top ten after giving ESC winners Drag’n their closest 1 game of the tournament. ‘Shine slot in just behind after only posting losses to Mixtape and Sprocket, and close ones at that.

game of the tournament. ‘Shine slot in just behind after only posting losses to Mixtape and Sprocket, and close ones at that. Public Enemy’s heights weren’t quite as dizzying, but in only losing to ESC semifinalists they avoided some of the pitfalls of the weekend’s more disappointing results.

Those falls go to NOISE, Rally, and Lawless. While NOISE and Rally both made the bracket, they weren’t exactly competitive, getting blown out in quarters and dropping to a battle for seventh. Rally fall out of the top 15 and out of the bid picture, while NOISE plummet out of the top 25 entirely thanks to additional big losses to Townies and Storm.

Lawless almost followed suit after a four-point loss to Storm and no ESC wins over ranked teams, but earlier season wins over XIST and Tower see them cling to #22.

Storm’s aforementioned win over Lawless coupled with a PEC East win over Slow and one-point loss to Rally are enough to land the Charlotte team the last spot in the top 25. LIT’s 16-3 record with all losses coming to ranked teams sees them do one better.

Spoke and Big Rig meanwhile take the “less is more” approach, allowing solid earlier season results to buoy them in the rankings, with Big Rig’s wins still doing enough to net them the final strength bid.2

Subscribers, we’re reaching the tail-end of the club regular season! Read on for each team’s midseason grades.