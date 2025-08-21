Club Power Rankings [8/21/25]

The number ones remain, but Elite Select Challenge thoroughly shook up just about every other ranking

Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.

Women’s Discussion

The Mid-Atlantic Region ruled Elite Select Challenge, sending three teams to the semifinals. Parcha continued their stellar season, winning the whole shebang over Schwa in a weather-shortened final. They beat Flight to get there, who rose from the overall no.13 seed with wins over Nemesis and Nightlock. Grit’s weekend was also commendable, but the margins are thinning as we approach the postseason, and a one-point loss to Nightlock drops Grit slightly in the rankings. With only three bids to go around the MA, regionals will be one to watch.

While 6ixers were not in attendance at any USAU tournaments, they were busy taking down the Canadian Ultimate Championships over Iris, 15-10. That, plus early evidence of their strength in a close loss to Parcha from PEC East, pushes Toronto past the Northwest duo.

Dark Sky also soared at ESC, only losing to top 10 teams and scraping out a win over Starling in the last round to climb a rung on the ladder. One of their four wins on the weekend came against Ozone, whose 1-4 showing drops Atlanta out of the rankings and boosts Heist in.

Vengeance was not had for the team from Austin, as they flamed out after a hot one-point win over Nemesis to open ESC.

Welcome to the rankings – and potentially the upper echelon of the division – Dallas Dimes! Undefeated on the season, Dimes have posted a blistering +190 score differential across 17 games. While they have yet to play a team within the top 20 on Projected Rankings, their most recent win – 13-5 over Colorado Small Batch in the Ski Town Classic final – presents a clear case for inclusion in the top 25.

Men’s Discussion

Yes, Sockeye made the ESC final but ultimately drop in the rankings after suffering a convincing 15-11 loss at the hands of Chain Lightning in the last round of pool play. The two were nearly slated to meet again in the final, but Raleigh-Durham United had other plans, taking down Atlanta on universe after also collecting wins over Sub Zero and Condors. While RDU shoot up the rankings, their ceiling is capped while questions remain over whether a pair of crucial ringers – Allan Laviolette and Tobias Brooks – will stay with the team into the postseason.

New kids on the block Philadelphia Pacmen also made at splash at their first TCT event, putting up 12 against Sockeye in their only loss while notching 4+ point wins over 2024 Nationals attendees Shrimp, Mallard, and Doublewide.

With a second Mid-Atlantic bid firmly in hand, Pacmen look more like Nationals likelies than hopefuls. Shrimp, Condors, Dark Star, and Vault, however, find themselves in more precarious positions after a rocky ESC has all but Condors sitting outside bid range. The quad beat up on each other more than the upper tier, and Vault, unable to collect a single win over a top 25 team, plummeted out of a bid.

Mixed Discussion

It’s tight at the top. Toro and Disco Club flip-flop after a universe point ESC final fell Disco Club’s way.

Neither team, however, went undefeated on the weekend. Both lost in their last game of pool play; Toro were the victims of Space Force’s pool play tear as they went 3-0 (before Disco Club dispatched them in quarters), while Rally’s strong 4-1 weekend peaked with a three-point win over Disco Club (only for Rally to then be bounced on universe in quarters by Toro).

Sticking with ESC, Tower and ‘Shine both drop multiple spots after flawless pool play performances turned into zero win Sundays. Quarters saw Tower take a six-point loss to AMP while ‘Shine lost to Mile High Trash, who Nashville settle just behind in the rankings.

Mixtape went winless against ranked teams to drop out of the top 20, and their last-round loss to Townies opens the way for Ithaca to enter the top 25 for the first time this season. NOISE similarly collected no ranked wins to drop out of the rankings entirely.

But ESC was not the only tournament with elite teams in attendance: Burrito were crowned the winners of Northwest Fruitbowl over Anthem, which pushes California up the rankings and puts Anthem in for the first time ever.

Their semifinal foes – Mischief and Wild Card, respectively – were the other big Fruitbowl stories. Wild Card knocked Scorch out of the championship bracket and the top 25 to claim #20, while at the other end of the spectrum Mischief took only their second loss of the season in a big way. Burrito’s six-point win over their regionmates drops Mischief to the tail end of the top 10.

