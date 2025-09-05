Club Power Rankings [9/5/25]

Heavily affected by Pro Champs, we present the last power rankings of the 2025 club regular season!
Club Women's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|San Francisco Fury
|-
|1
|2
|Seattle Riot
|-
|2
|3
|Washington DC Scandal
|+2
|5
|4
|Raleigh Phoenix
|+8
|12
|5
|Boston Brute Squad
|-2
|3
|6
|New York BENT
|-
|6
|7
|San Diego Flipside
|+7
|14
|8
|Denver Molly Brown
|-4
|4
|9
|Pittsburgh Parcha
|-2
|7
|10
|Toronto 6ixers
|-2
|8
|11
|Portland Schwa
|-2
|9
|12
|Vancouver Traffic
|-2
|10
|13
|Quebec Iris
|-2
|11
|14
|Colorado Kelp
|-1
|13
|15
|San Francisco Nightlock
|-
|15
|16
|Washington DC Grit
|-
|16
|17
|Utah Dark Sky
|-
|17
|18
|Northampton Starling
|-
|18
|19
|Dallas Dimes
|-
|19
|20
|Chicago Nemesis
|-
|20
|21
|Minneapolis Pop
|-
|21
|22
|Philadelphia Flight
|-
|22
|23
|Ann Arbor Outrage
|-
|23
|24
|Madison Heist
|-
|24
|25
|Oakland LOL
|-
|25
Women’s Discussion
- Playing without key pieces of their roster — Levke Walczak, Caitlyn Lee, Caroline Tornquist, just to name a few — Brute Squad ceded games first to an ascendant Phoenix, then to Scandal at Pro Champs. Wins over the bottom half of the field in Flipside, Molly Brown, and 6ixers keep Boston in the top 5.
- After topping Brute in quarters, Scandal progressed to face Fury but could not become the first to vanquish them this season. Scandal settle at #3, right behind a Riot team they lost to on universe in one of the most heart-pounding matches of the tournament.
- And how about Phoenix? They put aside early season results to make a run to semis at Pro Champs, and were a clean hold away from running that train all the way to the final. Instead they fell to the third place game, and there to Scandal, capping their rise at eight spots.
- Flipside scored their marquee win of the season in the last round of pool play, beating out Molly Brown to jump into the top 10. Molly Brown were only able to collect one win in Virginia Beach, narrowly edging out 6ixers in the last placement game to remain inside the top 10.
Club Men's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|San Francisco Revolver
|-
|1
|2
|Chicago Machine
|+12
|14
|3
|Boston DiG
|-1
|2
|4
|New York PoNY
|-
|4
|5
|Denver Johnny Bravo
|+1
|6
|6
|Raleigh Ring of Fire
|+6
|12
|7
|Portland Rhino Slam!
|-2
|5
|8
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|-5
|3
|9
|Seattle Sockeye
|-2
|7
|10
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|-2
|8
|11
|Raleigh-Durham United
|-2
|9
|12
|Minneapolis Sub Zero
|-2
|10
|13
|Philadelphia Pacmen
|-2
|11
|14
|Vancouver Furious George
|-1
|13
|15
|Toronto GOAT
|-
|15
|16
|Montreal Mephisto
|-
|16
|17
|Salt Lake Shrimp
|-
|17
|18
|SoCal Condors
|-
|18
|19
|Austin Doublewide
|-
|19
|20
|Winnipeg General Strike
|-
|20
|21
|Virginia Vault
|-
|21
|22
|New York Blueprint
|-
|22
|23
|Eugene Dark Star
|-
|23
|24
|Ottawa Phoenix
|-
|24
|25
|Florida Untied
|-
|25
Men’s Discussion
- We knew it was possible for Machine to make a run at the Pro Champs title, finally equipped with all their top players. And they nearly did, dispatching Rhino and PoNY (twice) before Revolver put an end to their run. No shame to losing to the current #1, Machine confidently take second.
- Ring of Fire are also back in a big way. They played hot in pool B to overcome both Truck and PoNY by one point. Their three losses — to Machine, DiG, and Johnny Bravo — came by a combined four points and puts them back in the top tier.
- On the unexpected side of things was Truck Stop going winless. They had the chops, going to universe three times in three days and looking like they might again take down Revolver, but the lack of finishing power slides them down to #8. Rhino’s own three universe point losses is more understandable given their absences — Raphy Hayes, Dylan Freechild, Henry Ing — but still sees them drop two spots.
Club Mixed Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Ann Arbor Hybrid
|-
|1
|2
|Austin Disco Club
|-
|2
|3
|Durham Toro
|-
|3
|4
|Seattle BFG
|+1
|5
|5
|Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust
|-1
|4
|6
|New York XIST
|+3
|9
|7
|Boston Slow
|-1
|6
|8
|Fort Collins shame.
|-1
|7
|9
|San Francisco Mischief
|+1
|10
|10
|Huntsville Space Force
|+2
|12
|11
|Washington DC Rally
|-
|11
|12
|Boston Sprocket
|-4
|8
|13
|Sacramento Tower
|-
|13
|14
|Denver Mile High Trash
|-
|14
|15
|Nashville ‘Shine
|-
|15
|16
|San Diego California Burrito
|-
|16
|17
|Philadelphia AMP
|-
|17
|18
|San Francisco Polar Bears
|-
|18
|19
|Ithaca Townies
|-
|19
|20
|Boston Wild Card
|-
|20
|21
|Seattle Mixtape
|-
|21
|22
|Arizona Lawless
|-
|22
|23
|Greater Baltimore Anthem
|-
|23
|24
|Montana MOONDOG
|-
|24
|25
|Pittsburgh Port Authority
|-
|25
Mixed Discussion
- BFG and Drag’n Thrust were some of the few teams not to have a head-to-head face off, but BFG’s one place better finishes puts Seattle ahead.
- XIST and Space Force are the main benefactors of a strong Pro Champs. XIST claimed third with a nice win over BFG to split games with the Seattle team on the weekend, while their only real stain was a semis blowout loss to Hybrid. Space Force meanwhile had one of the results of the tournament with a last round universe point win over Sprocket.
- Said Sprocket team went winless against bid-earning squads and in relatively uncompetitive fashion, failing to put up double digits against Hybrid, BFG, and Drag’n Thrust. Having Tannor Johnson-Go should help course correct in the Series, put for now they drop outside the top 10.
