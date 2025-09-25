Club Power Rankings [9/25/25]

The latest set of Power Rankings, fresh off a Regionals weekend that saw six bids stolen across the three divisions

Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.

Women’s Discussion

Schwa claimed the Northwest Region for the first time since 2000, thrashing possible title contenders Riot to the tune of 15-7. It’s by far Schwa’s best win of the season, and a great note to enter Nationals on.

claimed the Northwest Region for the first time since 2000, thrashing possible title contenders to the tune of 15-7. It’s by far Schwa’s best win of the season, and a great note to enter Nationals on. Iris defended the third bid they earned for the Northeast, but it took a universe point win over Starling in the game-to-go. The single point difference pinches the two together in the rankings.

defended the third bid they earned for the Northeast, but it took a universe point win over in the game-to-go. The single point difference pinches the two together in the rankings. Dimes could not do the near impossible of wresting the South Central’s sole bid from Molly Brown, but they could get their best win of the season, 13-11 over Kelp , who fall four spots behind Dimes.

could not do the near impossible of wresting the South Central’s sole bid from Molly Brown, but they could get their best win of the season, 13-11 over , who fall four spots behind Dimes. Dark Sky similarly could not steal a bid, beating all other non-bid earners but posting a relatively uncompetitive 15-8 loss to Traffic in the game-to-go.

similarly could not steal a bid, beating all other non-bid earners but posting a relatively uncompetitive 15-8 loss to Traffic in the game-to-go. Heist were the story of the weekend, stealing the North Central’s autobid from Minneapolis Pop on universe point. There was discussion of Heist leaping many of the teams who will not be in San Diego, but as the win over Pop marked Heist’s highest-ranked win to date, they remain behind a Flight team that has wins over Nightlock and Nemesis.

were the story of the weekend, stealing the North Central’s autobid from Minneapolis Pop on universe point. There was discussion of Heist leaping many of the teams who will not be in San Diego, but as the win over Pop marked Heist’s highest-ranked win to date, they remain behind a Flight team that has wins over Nightlock and Nemesis. Welcome to the rankings Ottawa Stella! Though Regionals was their first tournament of the year, Stella put up comparable points on BENT and Brute Squad as teams fighting for a spot at Nationals all season long in Starling and Iris.

Men’s Discussion

Rhino Slam! , Truck Stop, and Sub Zero all receive bumps for taking the Northwest, Mid-Atlantic, and North Central regions, respectively, and all did it by three or more points.

, and all receive bumps for taking the Northwest, Mid-Atlantic, and North Central regions, respectively, and all did it by three or more points. Johnny Bravo ‘s universe point win to take the South Central is Doublewide ‘s heartbreak, but the annual battle brought the teams closer. In the rankings, that is.

‘s universe point win to take the South Central is ‘s heartbreak, but the annual battle brought the teams closer. In the rankings, that is. Chain Lightning suffered their third loss to Raleigh-Durham United of the season, landing Chain on Ring of Fire’s side of the bracket and eventually dropping Atlanta down to the game-to-go. They also drop in the rankings, behind a Pacmen team who capably handled Vault in the MA game-to-go to make their first Nationals.

suffered their third loss to of the season, landing Chain on Ring of Fire’s side of the bracket and eventually dropping Atlanta down to the game-to-go. They also drop in the rankings, behind a team who capably handled Vault in the MA game-to-go to make their first Nationals. Two teams that did not stand up to the hype: Furious George and Mephisto . Eyes were locked on the teams as potential bid stealers in multi-ticket regions, but two universe point losses — Furious to Shrimp and Mephisto to Red Tide — kept both from the game-to-go.

and . Eyes were locked on the teams as potential bid stealers in multi-ticket regions, but two universe point losses — Furious to Shrimp and Mephisto to Red Tide — kept both from the game-to-go. Red Tide rode that win to another over Ottawa Phoenix , and in doing so will be attending Nationals for the first time this century! They enter the rankings at #19, and with a 15-9 win kick Blueprint out.

rode that win to another over , and in doing so will be attending Nationals for the first time this century! They enter the rankings at #19, and with a 15-9 win kick Blueprint out. While it isn’t due to a Nationals berth, Mad Men and Mallard also enter the rankings thanks to strong play at North Central Regionals that saw them fight to universe in semis, with Mad Men earning the right to lose to Sub Zero.

Mixed Discussion

With four stolen bids, mixed was by far the most exciting division this past weekend. Neither bid earner in the Southwest defended the ticket, with Tower taking the region undefeated while Lawless had to fight through a brutal backdoor bracket and best Burrito on universe in the game-to-go to book their way to San Diego. Mischief , one of Lawless’ early victories in the backdoor, suffer the biggest drop of any division.

taking the region undefeated while had to fight through a brutal backdoor bracket and best on universe in the game-to-go to book their way to San Diego. , one of Lawless’ early victories in the backdoor, suffer the biggest drop of any division. Mixtape proved the haters wrong and pulled off the upset of the season, beating last year’s semifinalist BFG on universe to steal the Northwest’s sole spot at Nationals. They slot above a Rally team who played too close for comfort with AMP and Baltimore Anthem en route to the Mid-Atlantic title.

proved the haters wrong and pulled off the upset of the season, beating last year’s semifinalist on universe to steal the Northwest’s sole spot at Nationals. They slot above a team who played too close for comfort with and en route to the Mid-Atlantic title. shame. reclaimed the South Central title in definitive fashion, beating Disco Club 15-10 in the pair’s second meeting of the season.

reclaimed the South Central title in definitive fashion, beating 15-10 in the pair’s second meeting of the season. Sprocket rebounded from a tough Pro Champs to make the Northeast final, besting Slow in semis to move into the top 10. Wild Card however were not able to draw a win against Slow to make the game-to-go, and losses to Big Rig further drop them in the rankings.

rebounded from a tough Pro Champs to make the Northeast final, besting in semis to move into the top 10. however were not able to draw a win against Slow to make the game-to-go, and losses to Big Rig further drop them in the rankings. Conspiracy re-enter the Top 25, and this time with a bid! They vindicated our preseason ranking by avenging a quarters loss to ‘Shine in the game-to-go, stunning a USAU Top 10 team and jumping above them in the rankings.

re-enter the Top 25, and this time with a bid! They vindicated our preseason ranking by avenging a quarters loss to in the game-to-go, stunning a USAU Top 10 team and jumping above them in the rankings. Good Company and Scorch also enter the rankings. Their regionals saw them only take losses to the teams that took their regions’ sole bids, with Good Company notably upsetting NOISE in the North Central semifinal.

Subscribers, we’re taking a peek in the crystal ball and predicting each team’s future…