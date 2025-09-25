Club Power Rankings [9/25/25]

The latest set of Power Rankings, fresh off a Regionals weekend that saw six bids stolen across the three divisions
September 25, 2025 by Ultiworld in Rankings
Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.
Club Women's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Oakland LOL (25)
|1
|San Francisco Fury
|-
|1
|2
|Washington DC Scandal
|+1
|3
|3
|Boston Brute Squad
|+2
|5
|4
|Raleigh Phoenix
|-
|4
|5
|Seattle Riot
|-3
|2
|6
|New York BENT
|-
|6
|7
|San Diego Flipside
|-
|7
|8
|Portland Schwa
|+3
|11
|9
|Denver Molly Brown
|-1
|8
|10
|Pittsburgh Parcha
|-1
|9
|11
|Toronto 6ixers
|-1
|10
|12
|Vancouver Traffic
|-
|12
|13
|San Francisco Nightlock
|+2
|15
|14
|Washington DC Grit
|+2
|16
|15
|Quebec Iris
|-2
|13
|16
|Northampton Starling
|+2
|18
|17
|Dallas Dimes
|+2
|19
|18
|Colorado Kelp
|-4
|14
|19
|Utah Dark Sky
|-2
|17
|20
|Chicago Nemesis
|-
|20
|21
|Philadelphia Flight
|+1
|22
|22
|Madison Heist
|+2
|24
|23
|Minneapolis Pop
|-2
|21
|24
|Ann Arbor Outrage
|-1
|23
|25
|Ottawa Stella
|-
Women’s Discussion
- Schwa claimed the Northwest Region for the first time since 2000, thrashing possible title contenders Riot to the tune of 15-7. It’s by far Schwa’s best win of the season, and a great note to enter Nationals on.
- Iris defended the third bid they earned for the Northeast, but it took a universe point win over Starling in the game-to-go. The single point difference pinches the two together in the rankings.
- Dimes could not do the near impossible of wresting the South Central’s sole bid from Molly Brown, but they could get their best win of the season, 13-11 over Kelp, who fall four spots behind Dimes.
- Dark Sky similarly could not steal a bid, beating all other non-bid earners but posting a relatively uncompetitive 15-8 loss to Traffic in the game-to-go.
- Heist were the story of the weekend, stealing the North Central’s autobid from Minneapolis Pop on universe point. There was discussion of Heist leaping many of the teams who will not be in San Diego, but as the win over Pop marked Heist’s highest-ranked win to date, they remain behind a Flight team that has wins over Nightlock and Nemesis.
- Welcome to the rankings Ottawa Stella! Though Regionals was their first tournament of the year, Stella put up comparable points on BENT and Brute Squad as teams fighting for a spot at Nationals all season long in Starling and Iris.
Club Men's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Winnipeg General Strike (20), New York Blueprint (22), Florida Untied (25)
|1
|San Francisco Revolver
|-
|1
|2
|Chicago Machine
|-
|2
|3
|Boston DiG
|-
|3
|4
|New York PoNY
|-
|4
|5
|Portland Rhino Slam!
|+2
|7
|6
|Raleigh Ring of Fire
|-
|6
|7
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|+1
|8
|8
|Denver Johnny Bravo
|-3
|5
|9
|Seattle Sockeye
|-
|9
|10
|Minneapolis Sub Zero
|+2
|12
|11
|Raleigh-Durham United
|-
|11
|12
|Philadelphia Pacmen
|+1
|13
|13
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|-3
|10
|14
|Austin Doublewide
|+5
|19
|15
|Toronto GOAT
|-
|15
|16
|Salt Lake Shrimp
|+1
|17
|17
|SoCal Condors
|+1
|18
|18
|Vancouver Furious George
|-4
|14
|19
|Portland Red Tide
|-
|20
|Virginia Vault
|+1
|21
|21
|Ottawa Phoenix
|+3
|24
|22
|Montreal Mephisto
|-6
|16
|23
|Madison Mad Men
|-
|24
|Eugene Dark Star
|-1
|23
|25
|Minneapolis Mallard
|-
Men’s Discussion
- Rhino Slam!, Truck Stop, and Sub Zero all receive bumps for taking the Northwest, Mid-Atlantic, and North Central regions, respectively, and all did it by three or more points.
- Johnny Bravo‘s universe point win to take the South Central is Doublewide‘s heartbreak, but the annual battle brought the teams closer. In the rankings, that is.
- Chain Lightning suffered their third loss to Raleigh-Durham United of the season, landing Chain on Ring of Fire’s side of the bracket and eventually dropping Atlanta down to the game-to-go. They also drop in the rankings, behind a Pacmen team who capably handled Vault in the MA game-to-go to make their first Nationals.
- Two teams that did not stand up to the hype: Furious George and Mephisto. Eyes were locked on the teams as potential bid stealers in multi-ticket regions, but two universe point losses — Furious to Shrimp and Mephisto to Red Tide — kept both from the game-to-go.
- Red Tide rode that win to another over Ottawa Phoenix, and in doing so will be attending Nationals for the first time this century! They enter the rankings at #19, and with a 15-9 win kick Blueprint out.
- While it isn’t due to a Nationals berth, Mad Men and Mallard also enter the rankings thanks to strong play at North Central Regionals that saw them fight to universe in semis, with Mad Men earning the right to lose to Sub Zero.
Club Mixed Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Ithaca Townies (19), Greater Baltimore Anthem (23), Montana MOONDOG (24)
|1
|Ann Arbor Hybrid
|-
|1
|2
|Durham Toro
|+1
|3
|3
|Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust
|+2
|5
|4
|Fort Collins shame.
|+4
|8
|5
|Austin Disco Club
|-3
|2
|6
|New York XIST
|-
|6
|7
|Sacramento Tower
|+6
|13
|8
|Boston Sprocket
|+4
|12
|9
|Boston Slow
|-2
|7
|10
|Seattle BFG
|-6
|4
|11
|Huntsville Space Force
|-1
|10
|12
|Seattle Mixtape
|+9
|21
|13
|Washington DC Rally
|-2
|11
|14
|Denver Mile High Trash
|-
|14
|15
|Philadelphia AMP
|+2
|17
|16
|Arizona Lawless
|+6
|22
|17
|San Diego California Burrito
|-1
|16
|18
|San Francisco Mischief
|-9
|9
|19
|Savannah Conspiracy
|-
|20
|Nashville ‘Shine
|-5
|15
|21
|San Francisco Polar Bears
|-3
|18
|22
|Pittsburgh Port Authority
|+3
|25
|23
|St. Louis Good Company
|-
|24
|Boston Wild Card
|-4
|20
|25
|Oregon Scorch
|-
Mixed Discussion
- With four stolen bids, mixed was by far the most exciting division this past weekend. Neither bid earner in the Southwest defended the ticket, with Tower taking the region undefeated while Lawless had to fight through a brutal backdoor bracket and best Burrito on universe in the game-to-go to book their way to San Diego. Mischief, one of Lawless’ early victories in the backdoor, suffer the biggest drop of any division.
- Mixtape proved the haters wrong and pulled off the upset of the season, beating last year’s semifinalist BFG on universe to steal the Northwest’s sole spot at Nationals. They slot above a Rally team who played too close for comfort with AMP and Baltimore Anthem en route to the Mid-Atlantic title.
- shame. reclaimed the South Central title in definitive fashion, beating Disco Club 15-10 in the pair’s second meeting of the season.
- Sprocket rebounded from a tough Pro Champs to make the Northeast final, besting Slow in semis to move into the top 10. Wild Card however were not able to draw a win against Slow to make the game-to-go, and losses to Big Rig further drop them in the rankings.
- Conspiracy re-enter the Top 25, and this time with a bid! They vindicated our preseason ranking by avenging a quarters loss to ‘Shine in the game-to-go, stunning a USAU Top 10 team and jumping above them in the rankings.
- Good Company and Scorch also enter the rankings. Their regionals saw them only take losses to the teams that took their regions’ sole bids, with Good Company notably upsetting NOISE in the North Central semifinal.
Subscribers, we’re taking a peek in the crystal ball and predicting each team’s future…
Bonus Content for Club Power Rankings [9/25/25] is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!