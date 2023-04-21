College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [April 21, 2023]

Regular season grades!

April 21, 2023 by in Rankings with 0 comments

 

Ultiworld’s College Power Rankings, presented by the National Ultimate Training Camp! Registration for 2023 is open! Scholarships available. More info at www.NUTC.net

While our College Power Rankings can always be found on our permanent rankings page, every week during the season we will post the current edition here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and serve as a permalink for each week’s rankings.

Ultiworld Subscribers have access to team-by-team coverage in the Breakdown sections.

D-I Women’s Power Rankings

Rank Team Change Prior
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 - 11
12 - 12
13 - 13
14 - 14
15 - 15
16 - 16
17 - 17
18 - 18
19 - 19
20 - 20
21 - 21
22 - 22
23 - 23
24 - 24
25 - 25

D-I Women’s Discussion

  • No movement this week.

D-I Men’s Power Rankings

Rank Team Change Prior
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 - 11
12 - 12
13 - 13
14 - 14
15 - 15
16 - 16
17 - 17
18 - 18
19 - 19
20 - 20
21 - 21
22 - 22
23 - 23
24 - 24
25 - 25

D-I Men’s Discussion

  • No movement this week.

D-III Women’s Power Rankings

Rank Team Change Prior
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 - 11
12 - 12
13 - 13
14 - 14
15 - 15
16 - 16
17 - 17
18 - 18
19 - 19
20 - 20
21 - 21
22 - 22
23 - 23
24 - 24
25 - 25

D-III Women’s Discussion

  • No movement this week.

D-III Men’s Power Rankings

Rank Team Change Prior
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 - 11
12 - 12
13 - 13
14 - 14
15 - 15
16 - 16
17 - 17
18 - 18
19 - 19
20 - 20
21 - 21
22 - 22
23 - 23
24 - 24
25 - 25

D-III Men’s Discussion

  • No movement this week.

Ultiworld Subscribers, see below for players you should know from each team.

Bonus Content for College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [April 21, 2023] is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Ultiworld
    Avatar

    Ultiworld is the premier news media site dedicated to the sport of ultimate. This article includes the work of a number of our staff or contributors that have been identified within the piece.

TAGGED: , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [April 21, 2023]"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [April 21, 2023]
    article with bonus content
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Rob & Emma’s U20 Coaching Experiences!
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: U20 Head Coaches on the Pod!
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Out the Back: Quadball and Ultimate
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now