College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [April 21, 2023]

Regular season grades!
April 21, 2023 by Ultiworld in Rankings with 0 comments
Ultiworld’s College Power Rankings, presented by the National Ultimate Training Camp! Registration for 2023 is open! Scholarships available. More info at www.NUTC.net
While our College Power Rankings can always be found on our permanent rankings page, every week during the season we will post the current edition here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and serve as a permalink for each week’s rankings.
Ultiworld Subscribers have access to team-by-team coverage in the Breakdown sections.
—
D-I Women’s Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|North Carolina
|-
|1
|2
|Colorado
|-
|2
|3
|British Columbia
|-
|3
|4
|Tufts
|-
|4
|5
|Carleton
|-
|5
|6
|Stanford
|-
|6
|7
|Vermont
|-
|7
|8
|BYU
|-
|8
|9
|Washington
|-
|9
|10
|Northeastern
|-
|10
|11
|Oregon
|-
|11
|12
|UC Santa Barbara
|-
|12
|13
|Virginia
|-
|13
|14
|Yale
|-
|14
|15
|Pittsburgh
|-
|15
|16
|Western Washington
|-
|16
|17
|Victoria
|-
|17
|18
|Colorado State
|-
|18
|19
|UC San Diego
|-
|19
|20
|California
|-
|20
|21
|SUNY Binghamton
|-
|21
|22
|Minnesota
|-
|22
|23
|Chicago
|-
|23
|24
|UT Dallas
|-
|24
|25
|NC State
|-
|25
D-I Women’s Discussion
- No movement this week.
D-I Men’s Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|North Carolina
|-
|1
|2
|BYU
|-
|2
|3
|Massachusetts
|-
|3
|4
|Cal Poly SLO
|-
|4
|5
|Vermont
|-
|5
|6
|Colorado
|-
|6
|7
|Texas
|-
|7
|8
|Pittsburgh
|-
|8
|9
|Brown
|-
|9
|10
|UCLA
|-
|10
|11
|UC Santa Cruz
|-
|11
|12
|Oregon
|-
|12
|13
|Minnesota
|-
|13
|14
|California
|-
|14
|15
|Carleton
|-
|15
|16
|Tufts
|-
|16
|17
|British Columbia
|-
|17
|18
|NC State
|-
|18
|19
|Washington
|-
|19
|20
|Northeastern
|-
|20
|21
|Wisconsin
|-
|21
|22
|Georgia
|-
|22
|23
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|23
|24
|South Carolina
|-
|24
|25
|UNC Charlotte
|-
|25
D-I Men’s Discussion
- No movement this week.
D-III Women’s Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Middlebury
|-
|1
|2
|Wellesley
|-
|2
|3
|Carleton Eclipse
|-
|3
|4
|Portland
|-
|4
|5
|St. Olaf
|-
|5
|6
|Williams
|-
|6
|7
|Haverford and Bryn Mawr
|-
|7
|8
|Mount Holyoke
|-
|8
|9
|Whitman
|-
|9
|10
|Winona State
|-
|10
|11
|Trinity
|-
|11
|12
|Bates
|-
|12
|13
|Lewis and Clark
|-
|13
|14
|Claremont
|-
|14
|15
|Union
|-
|15
|16
|Lehigh
|-
|16
|17
|Rice
|-
|17
|18
|Michigan Tech
|-
|18
|19
|Occidental
|-
|19
|20
|Ithaca
|-
|20
|21
|Dartmouth
|-
|21
|22
|Berry
|-
|22
|23
|Cedarville
|-
|23
|24
|Brandeis
|-
|24
|25
|Catholic University
|-
|25
D-III Women’s Discussion
- No movement this week.
D-III Men’s Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Oklahoma Christian
|-
|1
|2
|Colorado College
|-
|2
|3
|Middlebury
|-
|3
|4
|Navy
|-
|4
|5
|Richmond
|-
|5
|6
|Bowdoin
|-
|6
|7
|Grinnell
|-
|7
|8
|Whitman
|-
|8
|9
|John Brown
|-
|9
|10
|Missouri S&T
|-
|10
|11
|St. Olaf
|-
|11
|12
|Oberlin
|-
|12
|13
|Williams
|-
|13
|14
|Lewis & Clark
|-
|14
|15
|Bates
|-
|15
|16
|Truman State
|-
|16
|17
|Kenyon
|-
|17
|18
|Connecticut College
|-
|18
|19
|Claremont
|-
|19
|20
|Colorado School of Mines
|-
|20
|21
|Michigan Tech
|-
|21
|22
|Franciscan
|-
|22
|23
|Union
|-
|23
|24
|Cedarville
|-
|24
|25
|Elon
|-
|25
D-III Men’s Discussion
- No movement this week.
Ultiworld Subscribers, see below for players you should know from each team.
Bonus Content for College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [April 21, 2023] is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!