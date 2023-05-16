College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [May 15, 2023]

D-I Women’s Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Discussion

Vermont’s New England Regionals win, including taking down Tufts, vaulted them back into the top five.

The Metro East’s duo of SUNY Binghamton and Yale flipped, with Binghamton moving up four and Yale moving down four after Bing’s universe point stunner at ME Regionals.

A confident performance in the Northwest game-to-go powered Victoria’s three-spot rise, as they finally got one over on Western Washington.

Minnesota may have missed the cut for Ohio, but they gave Carleton a run for their money in the North Central Regional final, and earned some respect in doing so. They moved up accordingly.

Pittsburgh’s shocking loss to Carnegie Mellon in the Ohio Valley Regional final ended their season and dropped them seven spots to #22. For their part, CMU’s losses to Case Western and UPenn at Regionals kept them from breaking in, further hurting Pitt’s standing.

Notre Dame and Washington University got in the back end for strong showings at Regionals even if they failed to qualify, while UCLA’s fantastic Regionals run got them into both Nationals and the Power Rankings.

Southwest non-qualifiers UC San Diego and California both fell off the rankings, failing to even get into the game-to-go. NC State has a real case for a spot, but the wins of the teams above them were too much to overcome.

D-I Men’s Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Discussion

A big jump for Brown to #3, who came out of the narrow New England Regionals as the champion. There was no tougher test to be had over the two Regionals weekends.

Regional champions Oregon (+3), Carleton (+4), and Georgia (+4) moved up as rewards for their crowns, with each leaving little doubt about their superiority in their area.

Northwest clubs Utah State and British Columbia moved in different directions. USU finished second in the region, beating UBC 14-12 in first place semis along the way. UBC fell to #24 while Utah State rose to #19.

Three Atlantic Coast teams fell — UNCW, South Carolina, and UNC Charlotte — while first-out squad Duke landed in the top 25 with the return of Seth Weaver. Fellow first-out team, Washington University, also got in, largely thanks to beating Texas at SC Regionals.

D-III Women’s Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Discussion

No movement at the top, with the reigning D-III Nationals finalists taking first and second in New England and our Power Rankings and Carleton Eclipse and Portland winning their respective regions.

But speaking of Portland, it took until universe point for UPRoar to put away Whitman in Northwest pool play, vaulting the Sweets up four spots to #5.

Mount Holyoke took third in D-III women’s deepest region and climbed to #6 with a head-to-head win over #7 Williams.

#10 Michigan Tech jumped into the top ten with a win over Winona State at North Central ConfRegionals, a particularly cathartic victory as Winona State ended the Superior Ma’s season last year.

With region wins, Colorado College and Wesleyan debuted at #13 and #23. Zenith get the benefit of overcoming #17 Rice and #18 Trinity en route to claiming the South Central’s lone bid.

#15 Occidental rose above #16 Claremont in the Southwest, and subsequently in our rankings.

Yes, #19 Brandeis are the sixth New England team in the rankings, for those keeping count. But Banshee split games with #14 Bates, winning 10-7 in pool play before suffering a 9-6 reversal in the game-to-go to the game-to-go.

#20 Catholic jumped five spots after an undefeated run through the Atlantic Coast with a score differential of +37.

Tough losses for #22 Lehigh (to #8 Haverford and Bryn Mawr), #24 Union (to #21 Berry), and #25 Lehigh (to #23 Wesleyan) in one-bid regions saw them slide to the back end.

D-III Men’s Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Discussion

There were some drastic changes post-Regionals, perhaps headlined by former #1 Oklahoma Christian. The Eagles dropped to #6 after three close losses at Regionals, but their overall resume and being the best team all season keep them from falling any further.

Lots of region winners round out the top, including #1 Colorado College (+1), #2 Richmond (+3), #4 Whitman (+4), and #7 St. Olaf (+4). Second qualifiers in strong regions also jumped: #5 Missouri S&T (+5), #8 Williams (+5), and #9 Lewis and Clark (+5).

Navy fell to to #10 with their loss in Atlantic Coast pool play to #22 Elon. Avenging that loss in the game-to-go, however, proves they’re still a top 10 team.

Colorado School of Mines recorded the largest increase, leaping seven spots to #13 with a head-to-head win over John Brown, thanks in part to John Brown’s own win over Oklahoma Christian. Both teams also have a loss to #21 Rice, keeping them from cracking into the top 10.

Occidental are one of five teams to enter the top 25 this week and land the highest at #16 with their Southwest Regional victory.

Despite finishing fourth in the one-bid Ohio Valley, Franciscan climbed four spots as all their losses this season came at the hands of Nationals teams.

On the flip side of the OV, Oberlin fell eight spots to finish the season at #20 due to a shocking 14-5 semifinal loss to Scranton, who debut at #19.

Connecticut College fell to #25 after losing the Metro East and Nationals bid to #24 Rochester and narrowly stayed in over former #16 Truman State.

