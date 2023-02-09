College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [February 8, 2023]

Ultiworld’s College Power Rankings, presented by the National Ultimate Training Camp! Still time to sign up for college and club coaches panel discussions. Claire Chastain, Rowan McDonnell, Miranda Roth Knowles and others will be sharing their insights and answering questions. Info at nutc.net.

While our College Power Rankings can always be found on our permanent rankings page, every week during the season we will post the current edition here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and serve as a permalink for each week’s rankings.

Ultiworld Subscribers have access to team-by-team coverage in the Breakdown sections.

—

D-I Women’s Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Discussion

UC Santa Cruz was the only top 25 team in action, and as their fall from #21 indicates, it did not go well. They dropped their first two games of the Stanford Open, as both Portland and Santa Clara ran away with their respective games.

D-I Men’s Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Discussion

To the victors go the spoils! #4 Massachusetts jumped up 10 spots after winning Florida Warm Up, going undefeated along the way. A balanced attack and powerful D-line deep game guided them to glory. It couldn’t put them in front of Warm Up’s other undefeated, #3 BYU, who moved up to #3 by beating many of the east coast’s best.

jumped up 10 spots after winning Florida Warm Up, going undefeated along the way. A balanced attack and powerful D-line deep game guided them to glory. It couldn’t put them in front of Warm Up’s other undefeated, #3 BYU, who moved up to #3 by beating many of the east coast’s best. While #12 Wisconsin was inactive when pushed out, their opening performance vaulted them back into the rankings in a big way. Wins over Texas and Michigan at Florida Warm Up have the Hodags looking dangerous early. Fellow North Centralites, #5 Minnesota and #8 Carleton , also each moved up multiple spots, as well.

was inactive when pushed out, their opening performance vaulted them back into the rankings in a big way. Wins over Texas and Michigan at Florida Warm Up have the Hodags looking dangerous early. Fellow North Centralites, #5 and #8 , also each moved up multiple spots, as well. Speaking of #14 Michigan , they matched UMass’ rise with a 10 spot jump of their own. They played very competitive with Carleton, Wisconsin, and UMass at Warm Up, while topping Texas. A loss to Georgia Tech is all that holds them back from an even higher position.

, they matched UMass’ rise with a 10 spot jump of their own. They played very competitive with Carleton, Wisconsin, and UMass at Warm Up, while topping Texas. A loss to Georgia Tech is all that holds them back from an even higher position. The biggest faller of the week dropped ten spots, leaving #16 Vermont in the back half. The hype did not materialize as the team struggled out of the gates, particularly offensively, at Warm Up. Some missing pieces returning will help, but the team has work to do.

in the back half. The hype did not materialize as the team struggled out of the gates, particularly offensively, at Warm Up. Some missing pieces returning will help, but the team has work to do. Inactive Ohio State was pushed out of the top 25, but does begin their season at QCTU, offering a chance to play back in.

D-III Women’s Power Rankings

Coming soon!

D-III Men’s Power Rankings

Coming soon!