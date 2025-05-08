College Power Rankings, Presented by NUTC [May 8, 2025]

With every regional championship in the books, it's time for the last set of power rankings before the big dance

Ultiworld’s College Power Rankings, presented by the National Ultimate Training Camp. NUTC is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this summer!

While our College Power Rankings can always be found on our permanent rankings page, every week during the season we will post the current edition here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and serve as a permalink for each week’s rankings.

D-I Women’s Division Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Division Discussion

Washington climb up the ranks with a strong 12-10 loss to UBC in the Northwest final, UBC’s tightest win all season. Element then soundly defeated Oregon 15-8 in the second-place game.

Utah overcame Western Washington on universe to clinch the NW’s third bid. Combined with a PDI win over UC Davis, Spiral Jetty and Rogue flip spots.

Victoria’s universe point loss to Utah also sees them slide up, but an 0-2 season record against UC Davis caps the Vikes’ rise at #17.

Penn rise to the top of the BYU-Virginia-Georgia pack thanks to more quality wins over ranked opponents, including back-to-back wins over Ohio State and Ohio to claim the OV.

D-I Men’s Division Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Division Discussion

While UMass was all but penned in as the NE’s first bid earner, the next two were sure to be hotly contested. Northeastern break into the top 10 by rising above the pack to claim the second bid, beating Tufts and playing Zoodisc to universe in the final.

Vermont similarly shoot up after playing through the backdoor to secure the last bid, taking down Brown in the gtg to the gtg and dropping last year’s champs to #20.

WashU’s excellent performance so far in the Series – undefeated but for an unplayed regional final against Colorado – sees them move up a trio of spots as some Northwest teams stumbled.

Speaking of the NW, all other movement comes as a result of the five-bid Northwest region. Practically mirroring their women’s division counterparts, Utah join the rankings by taking third at regionals after prevailing on universe over Western Washington.

Washington, however, followed up a loss to Western Washington with a 15-7 shock beatdown at the hands of Victoria, a team they’d beaten thrice already this season, to miss the last game-to-go entirely. Clinging to the backend of the rankings is hardly a salve for a disappointing end to the season.

D-III Women’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Division Discussion

Every regional championship wrapped up at the end of May, so no movement this week.

D-III Men’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Division Discussion

Bowdoin shocked last year’s championship runner-ups in New England semis, sending Williams down to the backdoor bracket. Clown silenced any fluke questions by repeating the feat in the game-to-go, prevailing 15-14 over WUFO to make it 0/2 on last year’s finalists returning to Nationals.

Subscribers, read on for what we learned about each team from Regionals!