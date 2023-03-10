College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [March 8, 2023]

D-I Women’s Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Discussion

No changes this week.

D-I Men’s Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Discussion

We have a new #1: Massachusetts Zoodisc. Undefeated with wins at Florida Warm-Up and Smoky Mountain Invite, there’s no room to question their position as the top performer thus far.

Fellow New England club Vermont Chill might be the week’s biggest winner, vaulting up 11 spots to #4, both on the strength of their semifinal appearance and the struggles of team in the same tier. The peaks and valleys have both hit hard.

On the other end, two teams fell double-digit positions. Georgia tanked SMI, winning just a single game, and dropped 15 spots to #22. Just behind them, Wisconsin went 3-3 at Stanford Invite, dropping games to Victoria and UBC and 11 ranks to #23.

Texas, UC Santa Cruz, and UCLA all bounced seven spots higher into the top 10. UCSC’s win at an odd Stanford Invite established them as a contender for the best in the West unofficial title. Meanwhile, Texas and UCLA both showed high ceilings at Smoky Mountain Invite.

Washington also moved up seven spots, turning in their first positive performance of the season at Stanford Invite. They were a goal away from upsetting SLO and reaching the final.

After much internal discussion about the merits of the bottom ranked teams, Victoria fell from the top 25 by a narrow margin. Losses to Utah State and Oregon State have to be concerning after the team went 0-4 against Northwest foes at Stanford Invite.

D-III Women’s Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Discussion

A top 10 ranking after your debut is about as well as you can start the year, and Winona State did just that. The return to the rankings, landing at #10, came after dominating the competition on the way to second place at Midwest Throwdown.

Wellesley entered the top three and Williams the top five after strong showings at No Sleep Til Brooklyn. The Whiptails were awesome in unfavorable conditions, winning the event. Williams’ third place finish show they are capable of winning the always-tough New England region.

Bates finished fourth at No Sleep Til Brooklyn, losing to Williams, but their victories demonstrated the team’s ability to execute. The bust into the top 25 at #14.

St. Olaf entered the year with some big expectations attached, and dropped a bit after getting blown out in the Midwest Throwdown semifinals by Wash U. However, two wins over Purdue, a D-I Nationals attendee last year, are ample evidence they are still a dangerous club.

Berry has yet to play and fell out to make space, as did Connecticut College. Skidmore, another team with no results, went down 11 places to #25.

D-III Men’s Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Discussion

There’s honestly too much to summarize. One-time favorite and #1 Middlebury has dropped to #4 after a FCS loss to Richmond, who is now #3.

Grinnell and Oberlin both flew up into the top 10. A 5-1 Midwest Throwdown serves as Grinnell’s evidence, while Oberlin did one better, going 6-1 at FCS.

Kenyon’s debut at FCS D-III Tune Up included some clutch wins, but they really made their case by defeating Whitman on their way to a 6-1 record. They crack in at #11.

After going 3-3 at Midwest Throwdown, Carleton CHOP fell out of the top 25 for the first time in our rankings history. They are 7-10 on the season. Scranton, who has yet to play, joins backend clubs Grace, Union, and Bates in making room for new teams.

