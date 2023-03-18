College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [March 17, 2023]

D-I Women’s Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Discussion

It was a rough weekend for the Southwest at Stanford Invite. UCSB dropped out of the top 10 after dropping a game to Cal (who re-entered the rankings), while UC San Diego fell five positions with five losses, including to UC Davis, who fell from the rankings altogether after earning just a single victory at the tournament. Even Stanford fell two positions.

At the top, UNC obviously remained #1, but Vermont jumped Colorado for top challenger status after Colorado was steamrolled in the final. Even shorthanded, it was a disappointing end for Colorado, who narrowly advanced to the final.

Washington’s debut, which took them to semifinals, boosted them up four spots. After dropping two games in pool play, Element beat UBC and went toe-to-toe with shorthanded Colorado, a great turnaround for them.

Chicago topped Notre Dame, and everyone else, at Tally Classic, so those two Great Lakes foes swapped spots in the rankings.

D-I Men’s Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Discussion

No changes this week.

D-III Women’s Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Discussion

No changes this week.

D-III Men’s Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Discussion

No changes this week.

