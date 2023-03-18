College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [March 17, 2023]

March 18, 2023 by Ultiworld in Rankings with 0 comments
—
D-I Women’s Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: UC Davis (13), Notre Dame (24)
|1
|North Carolina
|-
|1
|2
|Vermont
|+1
|3
|3
|Colorado
|-1
|2
|4
|British Columbia
|-
|4
|5
|Tufts
|+2
|7
|6
|Carleton
|+2
|8
|7
|Washington
|+4
|11
|8
|Stanford
|-2
|6
|9
|BYU
|-4
|5
|10
|Oregon
|-1
|9
|11
|Northeastern
|+3
|14
|12
|Virginia
|+3
|15
|13
|UC Santa Barbara
|-3
|10
|14
|Victoria
|+2
|16
|15
|Yale
|+3
|18
|16
|Pittsburgh
|+3
|19
|17
|UC San Diego
|-5
|12
|18
|Brown
|+2
|20
|19
|Western Washington
|-2
|17
|20
|Pennsylvania
|+1
|21
|21
|SUNY Binghamton
|+1
|22
|22
|California
|-
|23
|Minnesota
|-
|23
|24
|South Carolina
|+1
|25
|25
|Chicago
|-
D-I Women’s Discussion
- It was a rough weekend for the Southwest at Stanford Invite. UCSB dropped out of the top 10 after dropping a game to Cal (who re-entered the rankings), while UC San Diego fell five positions with five losses, including to UC Davis, who fell from the rankings altogether after earning just a single victory at the tournament. Even Stanford fell two positions.
- At the top, UNC obviously remained #1, but Vermont jumped Colorado for top challenger status after Colorado was steamrolled in the final. Even shorthanded, it was a disappointing end for Colorado, who narrowly advanced to the final.
- Washington’s debut, which took them to semifinals, boosted them up four spots. After dropping two games in pool play, Element beat UBC and went toe-to-toe with shorthanded Colorado, a great turnaround for them.
- Chicago topped Notre Dame, and everyone else, at Tally Classic, so those two Great Lakes foes swapped spots in the rankings.
D-I Men’s Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Massachusetts
|-
|1
|2
|BYU
|-
|2
|3
|North Carolina
|-
|3
|4
|Vermont
|-
|4
|5
|Colorado
|-
|5
|6
|Oregon
|-
|6
|7
|Texas
|-
|7
|8
|Cal Poly SLO
|-
|8
|9
|UCLA
|-
|9
|10
|UC Santa Cruz
|-
|10
|11
|Minnesota
|-
|11
|12
|Pittsburgh
|-
|12
|13
|Carleton
|-
|13
|14
|Brown
|-
|14
|15
|Washington
|-
|15
|16
|Michigan
|-
|16
|17
|Tufts
|-
|17
|18
|Northeastern
|-
|18
|19
|British Columbia
|-
|19
|20
|Ohio State
|-
|20
|21
|California
|-
|21
|22
|Georgia
|-
|22
|23
|Wisconsin
|-
|23
|24
|Oregon State
|-
|24
|25
|NC State
|-
|25
D-I Men’s Discussion
- No changes this week.
D-III Women’s Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Carleton Eclipse
|-
|1
|2
|Wellesley
|-
|2
|3
|Middlebury
|-
|3
|4
|Williams
|-
|4
|5
|Portland
|-
|5
|6
|Haverford and Bryn Mawr
|-
|6
|7
|Whitman
|-
|7
|8
|Lehigh
|-
|8
|9
|Ithaca
|-
|9
|10
|Winona State
|-
|10
|11
|St. Olaf
|-
|11
|12
|Dartmouth
|-
|12
|13
|Brandeis
|-
|13
|14
|Bates
|-
|14
|15
|Mount Holyoke
|-
|15
|16
|Rice
|-
|16
|17
|Trinity
|-
|17
|18
|Union
|-
|18
|19
|Lewis and Clark
|-
|19
|20
|SUNY Geneseo
|-
|20
|21
|Cedarville
|-
|21
|22
|Claremont
|-
|22
|23
|Mary Washington
|-
|23
|24
|Occidental
|-
|24
|25
|Skidmore
|-
|25
D-III Women’s Discussion
- No changes this week.
D-III Men’s Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Oklahoma Christian
|-
|1
|2
|Colorado College
|-
|2
|3
|Richmond
|-
|3
|4
|Middlebury
|-
|4
|5
|Navy
|-
|5
|6
|Grinnell
|-
|6
|7
|Oberlin
|-
|7
|8
|John Brown
|-
|8
|9
|Missouri S&T
|-
|9
|10
|St. Olaf
|-
|10
|11
|Kenyon
|-
|11
|12
|Williams
|-
|12
|13
|Whitman
|-
|13
|14
|Lewis & Clark
|-
|14
|15
|Claremont
|-
|15
|16
|Connecticut College
|-
|16
|17
|Rochester
|-
|17
|18
|Ithaca
|-
|18
|19
|Elon
|-
|19
|20
|Franciscan
|-
|20
|21
|Truman State
|-
|21
|22
|Messiah
|-
|22
|23
|Brandeis
|-
|23
|24
|Berry
|-
|24
|25
|Butler
|-
|25
D-III Men’s Discussion
- No changes this week.
