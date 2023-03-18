College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [March 17, 2023]

D-I Women’s Power Rankings

Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: UC Davis (13), Notre Dame (24)
1 - 1
2 +1 3
3 -1 2
4 - 4
5 +2 7
6 +2 8
7 +4 11
8 -2 6
9 -4 5
10 -1 9
11 +3 14
12 +3 15
13 -3 10
14 +2 16
15 +3 18
16 +3 19
17 -5 12
18 +2 20
19 -2 17
20 +1 21
21 +1 22
22 -
23 - 23
24 +1 25
25 -

D-I Women’s Discussion

  • It was a rough weekend for the Southwest at Stanford Invite. UCSB dropped out of the top 10 after dropping a game to Cal (who re-entered the rankings), while UC San Diego fell five positions with five losses, including to UC Davis, who fell from the rankings altogether after earning just a single victory at the tournament. Even Stanford fell two positions.
  • At the top, UNC obviously remained #1, but Vermont jumped Colorado for top challenger status after Colorado was steamrolled in the final. Even shorthanded, it was a disappointing end for Colorado, who narrowly advanced to the final.
  • Washington’s debut, which took them to semifinals, boosted them up four spots. After dropping two games in pool play, Element beat UBC and went toe-to-toe with shorthanded Colorado, a great turnaround for them.
  • Chicago topped Notre Dame, and everyone else, at Tally Classic, so those two Great Lakes foes swapped spots in the rankings.

D-I Men’s Power Rankings

Rank Team Change Prior
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 - 11
12 - 12
13 - 13
14 - 14
15 - 15
16 - 16
17 - 17
18 - 18
19 - 19
20 - 20
21 - 21
22 - 22
23 - 23
24 - 24
25 - 25

D-I Men’s Discussion

  • No changes this week.

D-III Women’s Power Rankings

Rank Team Change Prior
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 - 11
12 - 12
13 - 13
14 - 14
15 - 15
16 - 16
17 - 17
18 - 18
19 - 19
20 - 20
21 - 21
22 - 22
23 - 23
24 - 24
25 - 25

D-III Women’s Discussion

  • No changes this week.

D-III Men’s Power Rankings

Rank Team Change Prior
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 - 11
12 - 12
13 - 13
14 - 14
15 - 15
16 - 16
17 - 17
18 - 18
19 - 19
20 - 20
21 - 21
22 - 22
23 - 23
24 - 24
25 - 25

D-III Men’s Discussion

  • No changes this week.

