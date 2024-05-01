College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [May 1, 2024]

Little movement as (most) teams gear up for Regionals

May 1, 2024 by in Rankings with 0 comments

 

Ultiworld’s College Power Rankings, presented by the National Ultimate Training Camp!

While our College Power Rankings can always be found on our permanent rankings page, every week during the season we will post the current edition here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and serve as a permalink for each week’s rankings.

Ultiworld Subscribers have access to team-by-team coverage in the Breakdown sections.

D-I Women’s Divions Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Division Discussion

  • One-bid regional champions, Pennsylvania and Georgia, both gained a little ground on the top teams with confident performances that earned them access to Nationals.
  • SUNY Binghamton’s undefeated run through Metro East Regionals showed their class, helping them regain a place in the top 25 as the last team in.

D-I Men’s Division Power Rankings

RankTeamChangePrior
Dropped from rankings: McGill (24), Utah (25)
1-1
2-2
3-3
4-4
5-5
6-6
7-7
8-8
9+211
10-10
11-29
12-12
13-13
14-14
15-15
16-16
17-17
18-18
19+120
20+121
21+122
22-
23-419
24-
25-223

D-I Men’s Division Discussion

  • The result at North Central Regionals flipped the standings of Minnesota and Carleton. Grey Duck’s victory captured the higher ranking of the pair.
  • UC Santa Cruz’s strong showing at Regionals came up just short of a bid, but their team clearly showed they are top 25 caliber. They re-enter at #22.
  • Ottawa looked a cut above the rest of the Metro East, inspiring some hope that they could be very competitive in their first trip to the USA Ultimate College Championships.

D-III Women’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Division Discussion

  • A second place finish in the Ohio Valley, powered by an upset over Lehigh, vaulted Scranton up five spots and yanked Lehigh down seven . Electric City breaks into the top 20.
  • Wesleyan earned the Metro East crown in a close final against Rochester. The rankings reflect that dynamic, with Wesleyan rising three spots to above Rochester.

D-III Men’s Division Power Rankings

RankTeamChangePrior
Dropped from rankings: Colorado School of Mines (19), Union (24)
1-1
2-2
3-3
4-4
5-5
6-6
7-7
8-8
9+211
10+313
11+1021
12-210
13-112
14-14
15-15
16+117
17-
18-99
19-118
20-
21+223
22-22
23-716
24-420
25-25

D-III Men’s Division Discussion

  • Oberlin ran the gauntlet at Ohio Valley Regionals, surviving close calls to win the deep region. Less fortunate was Cedarville, who went 2-4, a damaging performance that made them to counterweight to the weekend’s largest riser. Meanwhile, Messiah split with Franciscan, pulling them into the rankings and Fatal down.
  • Missouri S&T was one of the surprises of the postseason, sending the reigning champions, Colorado College packing in the real season. On the Power Rankings board, it was Colorado School of Mines they bumped from their South Central perch.
  • A fifth place finish at NC Regionals, including a loss to Carthage, took a chunk out of Michigan Tech’s standing, sending them to the back end of the rankings.
