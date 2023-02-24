College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [February 22, 2023]

D-I Women’s Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Discussion

This week’s movement centers all around Presidents’ Day Invite, the biggest of which is California, who dropped out of the top 25 from #17 after a 13th place finish. Losing to fellow Southwest clubs UC Davis (by a lot) and UCLA was too much to swim against.

Meanwhile, semifinalists Stanford and Oregon both move up. Stanford is #6 after a second consecutive final appearance. Oregon debuted with a strong showing, pushing Colorado and topping UCSB in their third place match, powering a five spot rise to #9.

Duke push in at the final spot after their trip west, reaching the quarterfinal round and putting together four wins. Perhaps it’ll help the region’s bid-earning case.

D-I Men’s Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Discussion

The Presidents’ Day Invite champions, Oregon, won in dramatic fashion, enabling them to rocket up 13 spots to #4. Taking down the presumptive title challengers will do that. It’s Oregon’s first appearance in the top five since the end of the 2020 season.

The Southwest favorite is still Cal Poly SLO, but the order after that reshuffled at Prez Day. UC Santa Cruz could not follow up their shocking SBI success and fell five spots to #16. That used to be California’s rank, a but disappointing Presidents’ Day pushed them spots down to #23. Meanwhile, UCLA elevated three spots to #15 with a 7-2 record from the event.

Washington rejoins the top 25 at #22 after a brief stint outside. While they still are without a marquee win, they continue to come up just short while going blow for blow with top teams like Colorado and Cal Poly SLO.

A 3-5 weekend and 11th place finish pushed Utah State out of the top 25.

D-III Women’s Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Power Rankings

