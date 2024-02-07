College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [February 7, 2024]

Minimal movement for divisions who didn't compete at Florida Warm Up, but plenty for those that did

Ultiworld’s College Power Rankings, presented by the National Ultimate Training Camp!

While our College Power Rankings can always be found on our permanent rankings page, every week during the season we will post the current edition here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and serve as a permalink for each week’s rankings.

Ultiworld Subscribers have access to team-by-team coverage in the Breakdown sections.

—

D-I Women’s Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Discussion

The division’s top teams were off for the week, but Queen City Tune Up is all but guaranteed to cause some shifts this weekend.

D-I Men’s Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Discussion

It’s no surprise to see the Florida Warm Up champions climbing. Georgia Jojah rose four spots to #3 after winning big games over UMass and Brown in the Warm Up bracket.

Carleton was the largest riser, moving up seven positions to land at #5. Their team looks deep and is off to a great start, a single goal away from reaching the Florida Warm Up final.

The week’s only new addition bursts into the Top 25 at #18! Alabama-Huntsville, who you could argue should be higher or lower, looked the part of a competitive outfit in reaching the Florida Warm Up quarterfinals. They run a back to back at QCTU this weekend.

The slide of BYU continued, as they fell six spots after dropping nine last week. While playing back-to-back events on opposite coasts is highly demanding, it hasn’t kept the team from looking top flight in their early season performances. They simply have not been at that level in 2024.

D-III Women’s Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Discussion

Portland and Carleton swapped spots in the top three following the half of Stanford Open they were able to complete before the weather ended the affair early. A narrow Carleton win against UC San Diego B, versus Portland’s win over the A team at SBI, was enough to shift sentiment. But the pair can settle their differences at D-III Grand Prix on Saturday, and maybe Sunday.

A one spot jump for Claremont is the reward for a one goal loss to UCSD B, as it compares favorably with Carleton.

D-III Men’s Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Discussion

No movement this week.

Ultiworld Subscribers, we present a single adjective to describe every ranked team.