College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [February 21, 2024]

Presidents' Day Invite, Commonwealth Cup, and Dust Bowl led to some movement.

D-I Women’s Divions Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Division Discussion

Not a good tournament for the Centennial State 1 , as both Colorado and Colorado State were the weekend’s bigger fallers. The no. 1 seed, Colorado failed to even reach semifinals and lost handily to Oregon. Colorado State split with Utah and finished 3-5 on the weekend. They slid five and seven positions, respectively.

They're up, they're down, they're back up! UC San Diego's semifinal run at PDI pulled them back in at #14, almost back where they were in the preseason.

Utah also joined the rankings, landing at #20, after the aforementioned victory against CSU and UCLA. It is their first time in the Top 25 since February 2022.

Presidents’ Day finalists Oregon and Stanford both moved up two spots, jumping Vermont. While acknowledging that they are further along in their season than Vermont’s QCTU debut, they certainly looked better on tape, but there isn’t much separation to speak of in this tier of team.

SUNY Binghamton and NC State were both pushed out by new additions. Bing will make their season debut at Commonwealth Cup, so they could return to the rankings with a strong showing.

D-I Men’s Division Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Division Discussion

Oregon State backed up their early season success with a semifinal appearance at Presidents’ Day Invite, vaulting them to #16 in the rankings. It is the highest they’ve ever been ranked, after splitting results with Cal and playing tight against Oregon and SLO.

After failing to make the bracket, UCLA fell seven places to #23, despite going 6-2. A 12-8 loss to UVic in round one (who didn’t win any other games) doomed them.

Colorado may have not won the PDI title, but they did move up to #5 after a great opening weekend. There’s room for growth, but the vociferous Mamabird alum should be excited.

D-III Women’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Division Discussion

An undefeated performance at Antifreeze pushed Rice up five spots to #13. Two narrow wins over Trinity keep those teams close together, but put Rice firmly on top.

Cedarville returned to the top 25 at #22 after a brief absence. A four goal W against Catholic — who was knocked out of the rankings — is their most convincing evidence.

The Power Rankings also welcomed back Richmond and extended a first inclusion to first year program, Davenport. With only a handful of players, Davenport already split with Richmond and defeated both Catholic and Liberty, while Richmond topped Cedarville as well.

D-III Men’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Division Discussion

A 15-5 victory against Missouri S&T was a statement from Truman State, who popped into the Power Rankings at #14. That same result was part of what pulled Miner Threat down ten spots.

Two other new teams both performed well enough at Commonwealth Cup I to earn spots. Davidson got all the way to the final, while Cedarville fell in the semifinal round. A 2-4 weekend for Davenport at the same event dropped them from the rankings.

