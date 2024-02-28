College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [February 28, 2024]

Some down-the-rankings effects from Commonwealth and Easterns Qualifier as teams buckle up for one of the most packed weekends of the season

Ultiworld’s College Power Rankings, presented by the National Ultimate Training Camp!

While our College Power Rankings can always be found on our permanent rankings page, every week during the season we will post the current edition here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and serve as a permalink for each week’s rankings.

Ultiworld Subscribers have access to team-by-team coverage in the Breakdown sections.

—

D-I Women’s Divions Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Division Discussion

Commonwealth Cup shook up the rankings, introducing Pennsylvania at #19 after the Ohio Valley team pushed from outside of the Power Pools to the semifinals, where they were just one goal short of a massive upset over Tufts.

Tufts won the tournament in dominating fashion against Michigan, but dropped because that was the expectation of our rankings committee. In fact, they fell short by nearly losing in semifinals and playing in some tighter games than envisioned.

It was a great week for the Great Lakes, with runner-up Michigan and semifinalist Notre Dame both moving up four and three positions, respectively. They went a combined 10-4 on their trips to Virginia.

Yale and Pittsburgh both dropped out after combining for 7-7 despite being two of the highest ranked teams in the field. Yale was knocked out by regional rival SUNY Binghamton in prequarters, while Pitt was felled only a round later by ND. Danger have to recover quickly, as they’re flying to California for Stanford Invite this weekend.

D-I Men’s Division Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Division Discussion

UNC Wilmington’s upset over Penn State in the semifinals of Easterns Qualifier put the Seamen into the rankings, pulled down PSU to just behind them, and bumped Utah State. The Scotsmen play at Smoky Mountain Invite this weekend, after which there will be tectonic shifts in the rankings.

D-III Women’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Division Discussion

Bring the Huckus brought the rankings. Rochester land at #20 after reaching the final, while Haverford and Bryn Mawr are rewarded for an undefeated tournament. Lehigh, who both beat along the way, slide back four spots.

Both Davenport and Richmond were inactive this past weekend but receive a bump through connectivity. Union can hardly be faulted for losing to Tennessee on universe at The Only Tenn I See, but Davenport and Richmond can be rewarded: Davenport beat Tennessee back at Commonwealth Cup I, and that win is looking sweeter with time. They slip in behind Trinity, who only took losses to Central Florida at Mardi Gras.

It won’t show up in the rankings, but Portland UPRoar get a gold star for a 6-0 romp through PLU Women’s BBQ, with a goal differential of +54.

D-III Men’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Division Discussion

Welcome to the rankings Ave Maria! Their 6-0 run through Florida Warm Up Weekend 2 saw them rack up two bagels and a breadstick and land Gyrenes at #20, slightly more impressive to reporters than Xavier’s D-III Grand Prix performance.

When one team enters, another leaves. Connecticut College’s 15-4 UMass Invite loss to Vermont B is an albatross around Deimos’ neck after Chill Dev.’s Bring the Huckus win, where they faced closer tests from unranked Army and Stevens Tech.

Ultiworld Subscribers, our Ultimeteorology team has the current forecast for each club.