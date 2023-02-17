College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [February 15, 2023]

Ultiworld’s College Power Rankings, presented by the National Ultimate Training Camp! Still time to sign up for college and club coaches panel discussions. Claire Chastain, Rowan McDonnell, Miranda Roth Knowles and others will be sharing their insights and answering questions. Info at nutc.net.

While our College Power Rankings can always be found on our permanent rankings page, every week during the season we will post the current edition here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and serve as a permalink for each week’s rankings.

Ultiworld Subscribers have access to team-by-team coverage in the Breakdown sections.

—

D-I Women’s Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Discussion

While #1 North Carolina maintained their position with a QCTU title, both New England reps #3 Vermont and #6 Tufts jumped a spot for second and third place finishes, respectively. Ruckus were the first team this season to give UNC some run, and both teams earned close wins over SBI champion, Carleton.

and #6 jumped a spot for second and third place finishes, respectively. Ruckus were the first team this season to give UNC some run, and both teams earned close wins over SBI champion, Carleton. #12 Virginia moved up three spots with a 5-1 QCTU, where they battled for Sunday wins over Pittsburgh and Minnesota.

moved up three spots with a 5-1 QCTU, where they battled for Sunday wins over Pittsburgh and Minnesota. #20 Minnesota , #23 Notre Dame, and #25 Tennessee are the top 25’s newest members. Matrix won a lot of close games, including over Notre Dame and Michigan, and are ranked for the first time since 2020. Tennessee looked dominant at their home event, TOTS 1 , where they walloped former #25, Georgia Tech, 10-3.

, #23 and #25 are the top 25’s newest members. Matrix won a lot of close games, including over Notre Dame and Michigan, and are ranked for the first time since 2020. Tennessee looked dominant at their home event, TOTS , where they walloped former #25, Georgia Tech, 10-3. NC State and Georgia both exit the top 25 after finishing 12th and 13th at QCTU, respectively.

D-I Men’s Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Discussion

A run to the final at Queen City Tune Up made for an impressive debut for Tufts , who return to the rankings at #18. Having been ranked #25 in the preseason, the EMen fell out while inactive. But wins over NC State, then #10, as well as Maryland and South Carolina, left little doubt about the Somerville youths’ worthiness.

, who return to the rankings at #18. Having been ranked #25 in the preseason, the EMen fell out while inactive. But wins over NC State, then #10, as well as Maryland and South Carolina, left little doubt about the Somerville youths’ worthiness. A head-to-head loss to Tufts sealed much of NC State ‘s fate. But they have also struggled to differentiate themselves from a lot of strong competition that aren’t in the rankings, putting up close results this season against Georgetown, UNC Wilmington, and WashU. They may still put things together later in the season.

‘s fate. But they have also struggled to differentiate themselves from a lot of strong competition that aren’t in the rankings, putting up close results this season against Georgetown, UNC Wilmington, and WashU. They may still put things together later in the season. Ohio State finished fourth at Queen City Tune Up, entering, like Tufts, after falling off the bottom prior to their debut. They looked very solid in Charlotte, putting up resistance to North Carolina.

finished fourth at Queen City Tune Up, entering, like Tufts, after falling off the bottom prior to their debut. They looked very solid in Charlotte, putting up resistance to North Carolina. The bottom pair of Washington and Maryland dropped out. UMD went 3-3 at QCTU, getting crushed by South Carolina and Tufts. Washington is still paying for their struggles at Santa Barbara Invite, but they can easily fight their way back in soon at Presidents’ Day Invite.

D-III Women’s Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Power Rankings

Ultiworld Subscribers, see below for early season grades for the top 25 in D-I!