College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [February 14, 2024]

QCTU and the D-III Grand Prix bring plenty of shakeup to every division

D-I Women’s Divions Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Division Discussion

They ain’t lost yet.

Another strong performance from Carleton — this time defeating Vermont to reach the QCTU final — earns them a spot in the top three.

Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, and Tufts each move up three positions after their QCTU performances. Tufts moves up into the top 10 with a showing that indicates they can compete with the division’s elite.

The lone new team to the Power Rankings is Michigan, dropping in at #20. Their QCTU was highlighted by an upset over Northeastern in prequarters.

D-I Men’s Division Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Division Discussion

All three of the week’s big upward movers fared well at Queen City. Penn State reached the final, upsetting NC State. UAH gave UNC a scare in their semifinal. And McGill broke into the Top 25 at the final position with a run to the bracket, replacing a dislodged South Carolina team that got pancaked by UNCW at the same event.

D-III Women’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Division Discussion

A new top challenger has emerged! Whitman’s win at D-III Grand Prix positions them all the way at #2, usurping a Carleton team that took its share of Ls despite Whitman’s head-to-head loss.

Puget Sound earned wins over Lewis & Clark and Oregon State, and flashed some competitiveness with the top teams at D-III Grand Prix. That landed them at #19 while entering the Top 25.

D-III Men’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Division Discussion

It wasn’t the strongest debut for St. Olaf, who played a lot of close contests at Ugly Dome and took a 13-10 loss to CHOP.

Xavier traveled quite a bit to get to D-III Grand Prix, but left rewarded after beating Lewis & Clark. They joined the Top 25 at #20. But Bacchus beat Whitman — who thumped Xavier — so the trio all moved around.

Connecticut College became the new head of the class in the Metro East, romping over Rochester at UMass Invite in their season debut, where they also felled Wesleyan and D-I Yale.

Macalaster comes in at #25 following solid run against both St. Olaf and CHOP at Ugly Dome. Those types of results might not improve a team’s record, but they can earn some respect.

