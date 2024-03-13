College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [Mar 13, 2024]

March 13, 2024 by Ultiworld in Rankings with 0 comments
D-I Women’s Divions Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|North Carolina
|-
|1
|2
|Vermont
|-
|2
|3
|British Columbia
|-
|3
|4
|Carleton
|-
|4
|5
|Oregon
|-
|5
|6
|Stanford
|-
|6
|7
|UC Santa Barbara
|-
|7
|8
|Colorado
|-
|8
|9
|Tufts
|-
|9
|10
|BYU
|-
|10
|11
|UC Santa Cruz
|-
|11
|12
|UC San Diego
|-
|12
|13
|Washington
|-
|13
|14
|Western Washington
|-
|14
|15
|Colorado State
|-
|15
|16
|UT Dallas
|-
|16
|17
|Michigan
|-
|17
|18
|Pennsylvania
|-
|18
|19
|Utah
|-
|19
|20
|Cal Poly SLO
|-
|20
|21
|Pittsburgh
|-
|21
|22
|Victoria
|-
|22
|23
|Notre Dame
|-
|23
|24
|Georgia
|-
|24
|25
|Northeastern
|-
|25
D-I Women’s Division Discussion
- No changes this week.
D-I Men’s Division Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Massachusetts
|-
|1
|2
|Cal Poly SLO
|-
|2
|3
|North Carolina
|-
|3
|4
|Georgia
|-
|4
|5
|Pittsburgh
|-
|5
|6
|Colorado
|-
|6
|7
|Vermont
|-
|7
|8
|Brown
|-
|8
|9
|Carleton
|-
|9
|10
|Oregon
|-
|10
|11
|Alabama-Huntsville
|-
|11
|12
|NC State
|-
|12
|13
|Minnesota
|-
|13
|14
|California
|-
|14
|15
|Texas
|-
|15
|16
|Washington
|-
|16
|17
|Oregon State
|-
|17
|18
|Northeastern
|-
|18
|19
|Tufts
|-
|19
|20
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|20
|21
|Penn State
|-
|21
|22
|BYU
|-
|22
|23
|UCLA
|-
|23
|24
|Washington University
|-
|24
|25
|Utah State
|-
|25
D-I Men’s Division Discussion
- No changes this week.
D-III Women’s Division Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Bates (25)
|1
|Middlebury
|-
|1
|2
|Whitman
|-
|2
|3
|Portland
|-
|3
|4
|Williams
|-
|4
|5
|St. Olaf
|-
|5
|6
|Carleton Eclipse
|-
|6
|7
|Colorado College
|-
|7
|8
|Haverford and Bryn Mawr
|-
|8
|9
|Wellesley
|-
|9
|10
|Michigan Tech
|-
|10
|11
|Union
|-
|11
|12
|Rice
|-
|12
|13
|Lewis and Clark
|-
|13
|14
|Trinity
|-
|14
|15
|Lehigh
|-
|15
|16
|Davenport
|-
|16
|17
|Richmond
|-
|17
|18
|Wesleyan
|-
|18
|19
|Puget Sound
|-
|19
|20
|Mount Holyoke
|-
|20
|21
|Rochester
|-
|21
|22
|Cedarville
|-
|22
|23
|Catholic University
|-
|23
|24
|Truman State
|-
|24
|25
|Brandeis
|-
D-III Women’s Division Discussion
- Brandeis moved into the final spot, formerly occupied by Bates, though there was some debate. The two are close, but Brandeis’ close result vs. Wesleyan proved a differentiating factor.
D-III Men’s Division Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Oklahoma Christian
|-
|1
|2
|St. Olaf
|-
|2
|3
|Williams
|-
|3
|4
|Middlebury
|-
|4
|5
|Whitman
|-
|5
|6
|Franciscan
|-
|6
|7
|Richmond
|-
|7
|8
|Lewis & Clark
|-
|8
|9
|Carleton CHOP
|-
|9
|10
|Colorado School of Mines
|-
|10
|11
|Berry
|-
|11
|12
|Colorado College
|-
|12
|13
|Elon
|-
|13
|14
|Davidson
|-
|14
|15
|Oberlin
|-
|15
|16
|Michigan Tech
|-
|16
|17
|Cedarville
|-
|17
|18
|Ave Maria
|-
|18
|19
|Bowdoin
|-
|19
|20
|UNC Asheville
|-
|20
|21
|Puget Sound
|-
|21
|22
|Macalester
|-
|22
|23
|Union
|-
|23
|24
|Xavier
|-
|24
|25
|TCNJ
|-
|25
D-III Men’s Division Discussion
- No changes this week.
