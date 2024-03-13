College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [Mar 13, 2024]

Ultiworld’s College Power Rankings, presented by the National Ultimate Training Camp!

While our College Power Rankings can always be found on our permanent rankings page, every week during the season we will post the current edition here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and serve as a permalink for each week’s rankings.

Ultiworld Subscribers have access to team-by-team coverage in the Breakdown sections.

—

D-I Women’s Divions Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Division Discussion

No changes this week.

D-I Men’s Division Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Division Discussion

No changes this week.

D-III Women’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Division Discussion

Brandeis moved into the final spot, formerly occupied by Bates, though there was some debate. The two are close, but Brandeis’ close result vs. Wesleyan proved a differentiating factor.

D-III Men’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Division Discussion

No changes this week.

Ultiworld Subscribers, we have each team’s potential ceiling.