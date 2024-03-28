College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [Mar 28, 2024]

Northwest Challenge shakes up D-I Men's

No major events means no movement.

An emphatic Northwest Challenge win propelled Oregon up six spots into the top five. Playing at the level Ego did in handing SLO their first loss, they are a real semis threat.

The rest of the Northwest didn’t fare as well. Both Washington and BYU were the week’s biggest fallers despite playing host region at NWC. They could be in one bid region with six top 25 teams.

UBC beat Utah and UCLA and looked competitive against the top NWC teams, pushing them into the top 25 and knocking out Illinois.

Williams didn’t have a rough Rodeo necessarily, only losing to Duke twice by a total of four points, but those results are on par with unranked Dartmouth’s loss to Duke, and drag Nova down.

Union and Lehigh are on the up and up after undefeated tournament weekends. Union was practically unchallenged at Moxie Madness, ceding just 16 goals across six games, while Lehigh proved the Ohio Valley is the true King of New York with crucial wins over Metro East D-III teams.

Middlebury continue their slide with a more middling than expected appearance at New England Open, where they barely avoided getting bageled by Connecticut and only pulled out a one-point win against #24 Brandeis. Kudos to Banshee, who’ve now played close with Wellesley and Middlebury this season, but it drags the Pranksters to outside the top 10 – and more crucially, outside strength bid territory.

Welcome to the rankings Davidson DUFF! They vault in at #14 after a strong first outing at Needle in a Ho-Stack, only taking a loss to #3 St. Olaf, beating Tennessee, and thrashing Cedarville into unranked territory, 9-3. That’s good enough for a strength bid, provided DUFF get to ten games.

While Truman State wasn’t in action last weekend, their 5-4 win over St. Olaf back at Midwest Throwdown only looks sweeter with time. As Vortex’s stock rises, so too does TSUnami’s.

Cedarville’s finals run at Needle in Ho Stack, including a crushing 10-3 win over Davidson, sees Swarm’s stock rise to #14, while DUFF drop to #18.

Wins on the weekend weren’t enough, as Xavier and Macalester’s close results failed to impress the committee. Puget Sound found themselves in an even worse position with a loss to Whitworth and all three are out.

In their place are Missouri S&T, whose Free State Classic featured just a two-point semis loss to #2 St. Olaf; Bates, who rolled to an Ocean State Invite victory despite coming in as the fifth seed; and TCNJ, the best of the rest thanks to their earlier win over Bowdoin.

