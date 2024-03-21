College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [Mar 20, 2024]

New number ones

Ultiworld’s College Power Rankings, presented by the National Ultimate Training Camp!

D-I Women’s Divions Power Rankings

D-I Women’s Division Discussion

A new. Number. One. UBC sit atop the rankings after winning Northwest Challenge. As much as UNC’s loss to Carleton — you can see the results in how the top four are arranged — is a factor, UBC earned the honor with an impressive showing.

The discussion on what to do for #2 was fierce in the offices, but the most recent results won out: Carleton jumped to #2 and UNC fell to #3. While they have the season aggregate against Carleton, you can’t erase that clutch win from your mind.

Out at Centex, UT Dallas disappointed, and without any other real strong results to buttress them, they fell a ways below the cutoff. Joining them in exiting the rankings was Utah, who took losses to UTD and Ohio State. Meanwhile, Centex finalist Brown and aforementioned Fever were pushed into the last two slots.

D-I Men’s Division Power Rankings

D-I Men’s Division Discussion

Like all the changes this week, the results come from the men’s side of Centex. TUFF’s underwhelming wins, including a late comeback against Texas A&M dropped them. BYU rose, especially with a one point loss to Texas, bringing the duo closer together.

Illinois broke in to the rankings with a breakout performance, upsetting Northeastern — and booting them from the top 25 — and reaching the Centex final before the event was canceled because of the weather. Could they be the GL favorite going into the postseason?

D-III Women’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Women’s Division Discussion

How the mighty fall. Middlebury won just two of their games at their first tournament of the season, taking large losses to Brown, Central Florida, and Colorado State. One of those wins came against #6 Colorado College in the eleventh place game, but Zenith’s 5-3 outing, with each loss coming by two points or less, was more impressive to the committee than a universe point loss to the Pranksters.

Fellow Centex-attendees Trinity scored their first win of the season over in-region rivals Rice. And then their second. Accordingly, Altitude jump two spots to settle above Rice.

Whitman goes 0-5 at Northwest Challenge and improves their ranking. It’s all time D-III material. But seriously, despite losing all their games, the Sweets held their own against top D-I talent, playing their full roster throughout the weekend. They’ll only be more of a menace when they face D-III competition.

D-III Men’s Division Power Rankings

D-III Men’s Division Discussion

Ave Maria Gyrenes are on a bit of a Cinderella run. They backed up an undefeated Florida Warm Up romp with a near tournament victory at Tally Classic, losing on universe in pool play and then again to Central Florida in the final. They’re up six spots, the biggest climb in any division.

Colorado College proved they’ve still got some spice at Men’s Centex, taking Michigan State to universe and toppling LSU and Iowa State comfortably.

Davenport is back in the rankings after making it to the final of Grand Rapids College Invite with ease. A close loss to Michigan – 10-8 – hardly tarnishes a weekend where they finished higher than fellow attendee #16 Oberlin, with better results against common opponents.

